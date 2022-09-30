Washington volleyball falls to Stanford in four sets

Friday night did not quite go as planned for the No. 17 Washington volleyball team, as it stood face-to-face with one of its most formidable opponents yet.

Ninth-ranked Stanford was able to put UW away, 3-1, as the Huskies could not match the power the Cardinal produced at the net.

The Huskies (10-3, 2-1 Pac-12) got off to a strong start with two blocks in a row within the first few points of the game,, with sophomore outside hitter Emoni Bush contributing the team’s first two kills, and a stuff of her own.

Washington let the score slip away a bit mid way through the first set and gave the Cardinal (7-4, 2-1 Pac-12) a 10-5 advantage — but that was about as far as Stanford could get, as UW crept back up and eventually tied the game at 19 with an unexpected dump from senior setter Ella May Powell.

Play was suddenly halted when sophomore middle blocker Madi Endsley threw a scare to everyone in attendance at Maples Pavillion after falling to the floor, and remaining there for quite some time, with an apparent ankle injury.

Middle blocker Sophie Summers, with her first kill of the evening, kept her teammates revved up and moved the Huskies ahead at a crucial moment, with the team hanging on to a one-point lead, 24-23.

After handing possession back to Stanford, senior attacker Claire Hoffman, who had herself a night with 20 overall kills, once again leveled up and put the ball down on the Cardinal side to take back that one-point lead. She turned around and did the exact same thing in the very next rally, delivering the set-winning kill that permitted UW to squeeze out the 26-24 victory.

The second set proved a little tougher for the Huskies, as the Cardinal caught onto, and kept, a pretty hefty lead somewhat early on. UW tallied 11 kills and added three more errors to the books, and couldn’t latch on to any real momentum before missing its chance to make a comeback before dropping the set, 25-17.

Things did not improve much from there, as Washington turned around and committed eight more errors and dropped the third set, 25-20, giving its opponent a 2-1 overall lead.

With the match on the line come the fourth set, UW did its very best to overcome its difficulties in the previous two sets, but the small lead that Stanford had caught could not be broken, and the Huskies fell, 21-25.

Washington continues on the road this weekend with an afternoon match against Cal in Berkeley set for 2 p.m.

Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason

