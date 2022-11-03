Washington volleyball hits the road to face No. 16 Oregon and OSU

The No. 19 Washington volleyball team is looking to rebound after a difficult loss to No. 8 Stanford on Sunday. Despite the loss, the Huskies (16-6, 8-4 Pac-12) put up a good fight against the talented Stanford team, and fought valiantly for the match in a five-set battle.

“Always proud of the fight,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “Especially after that first set, it could have been a lot different, but we really fought back in that second and third set.”

After two weekends in a row at home, Washington is headed to face the Oregon schools with a Friday night matchup against No. 16 Oregon first on its list.

“I told [the team] that road matches mean more than home matches right now,” Cook said. “How we perform on the road matters even more maybe than how we perform at home when it comes to December so … we wanna be especially good in that space.”

The weekend road trip starts off with a match in Eugene on Friday night against Oregon.

The last time the two teams faced was Oct. 9, where the Huskies started out strong, but then faltered mid-match before coming back to win 3-2 in five sets.

Since then, Oregon fell once to USC, but went on to record wins in its next five matches. Most notably, it took down Utah at home Oct. 21, and recorded a 3-0 sweep over Arizona State, who UW struggled against in week eight.

Oregon outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller has been playing well recently, averaging 4.15 kills per set. UW was able to mostly keep her in check when the two teams faced most recently, as she hit just .207 in the match against Washington.

Another threat from the Ducks comes in the form of freshman outside hitter Mimi Colyer. She has led her team in total kills in seven of their last eight matches, and remains a force that the Huskies will have to defend well against this weekend.

On Sunday, Washington will head over to Corvallis to face Oregon State, a team it beat at home Oct. 7 in three sets.

The Beavers are coming off a three-game losing streak, and will host Washington State on Friday before the Huskies come to town.

The Beavers should be a manageable team for the Huskies to beat, as they have only recorded two conference wins this season and are hitting a mere .188 so far.

Washington is going to be challenged by the absence of sophomore outside hitter Emoni Bush, who missed both matches this past weekend after an ankle injury that occurred during practice.

Averaging 3.27 kills per set, Bush had been playing superb prior to the injury. But, with Bush missing from the lineup, Washington will have to adjust their lineup carefully, as they head into what could be a rather important weekend.

The Huskies take on the Ducks on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m, and the Beavers on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.

Reach reporter Madison Rockwell at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @madisonroc18

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.