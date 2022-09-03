Washington volleyball never concedes lead in three-set victory

Saturday afternoon in Boulder, CO, the Washington volleyball team made it look easy.

So easy, in fact, that UW never trailed a single set, and comfortably held down a 3-0 set win over Iowa at a neutral site.

The first set was a wire-to-wire victory for the Huskies (2-1), as senior Ella May Powell and senior Claire Hoffman established an early connection, with Powell setting Hoffman up for kills. UW jumped out to a 15-7 lead, and the gap was never closed as the first set ended with a 25-15 Huskies win.

The second set brought forth more resistance from the Hawkeyes (2-2), who brought it to a 15-15 tie. UW pulled ahead once again, however, after two attacking errors by Iowa, and a kill by senior Marin Grote made the score 18-15.

The set ended with an exclamation point, with a kill by Hoffman off of a Powell assist giving the Huskies a 25-21 set win, and a 2-0 overall lead.

The third and final set was far more emblematic of the first set than it was the second. UW doubled up Iowa for a 16-8 lead, and the Hawkeyes couldn’t keep pace. Iowa sputtered through all three sets,

Given Iowa’s ailments, it was fitting when a service error sealed the win for Washington, concluding the third set with a 25-19 Huskies win.

Hoffman headlined Washington’s efforts, with 13 kills to lead the way. Powell contributed 37 assists, and sophomore Lauren Bays added six assists. Sophomore Madi Endsley tallied double digit kills as well, with 10.

As a team, the Huskies finished with 46 kills on 100 total attempts, and a .340 hitting percentage.

It was the best game of the season to date for UW, which began its season with a two-game split at Arkansas.

Washington will remain in Boulder to face Illinois Sunday, Sep.4 at 10:00.

