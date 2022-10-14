Washington volleyball prepares for weekend against mountain schools

Following a big week against the Oregon schools, which included a victory against No. 17 Oregon, the No. 15 Washington volleyball team heads back on the road looking to keep up its success against the top of the conference.

In addition to a boost in morale, the weekend sent the Huskies (13-3, 5-1 Pac-12) up one spot in the national rankings and allowed them to join No. 7 Stanford and USC at the top of the Pac-12 standings.

With Utah and Colorado next up on the docket, Washington has a full weekend ahead of it. While neither of the two teams are nationally ranked, both remain competitive, and like most Pac-12 teams, will pose a challenge for Washington.

In last season’s match against the Utes, the 2021 Huskies — who ended the season as the Pac-12 Champions — were unable to find a way to come out on top. Struggling to match the Utes' intense offensive performance, last year’s sixth-ranked Huskies lost to the Utes 3-2.

A different roster heads to Salt Lake City ahead of Washington’s first match at Utah since 2019. Utah, similar to Washington, has recorded wins against UCLA and Cal so far in Pac-12 play.

Utah has additionally swept Arizona, however the opposite happened when it faced Stanford, a top-ranked national team that Washington also struggled against.

Arguably the biggest obstacle that the Huskies will face when playing the Utes (10-7, 3-3 Pac-12) is fifth-year senior outside hitter, Madelyn Robinson. As one of the most experienced and skilled outside hitters in the conference, Robinson averages 4.31 kills per set.

After Friday’s match, the Huskies travel to Colorado to face the Buffaloes Sunday afternoon in what will likely be a slightly tougher match.

While Colorado’s defense is undoubtedly going to be a challenge for Washington, UW’s offense has been performing exceptionally well and currently leads the conference with 14.15 kills per set.

The Buffs’ (12-4, 4-2 Pac-12) defense is led by redshirt junior Alexia Kueh and graduate student Meegan Hart who both have more than 70 blocks so far this season. Sitting at fourth in the nation in hitting, Hart is also an offensive threat that Washington will have to watch out for on Sunday.

As a team, Colorado is sitting at 2.89 blocks per set, the fifth highest in the NCAA.

The Huskies are set to face the Utes on Friday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. and the Buffaloes on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. Washington is 4-2 on the road so far this season, and will look to keep the winning record alive on its fifth road trip this season.

Reach contributing writer Madison Rockwell at sports@dailyuw.com.

