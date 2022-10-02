Washington volleyball sweeps Cal in second Bay Area matchup

After a tough loss to No. 9 Stanford on Friday night, the No. 17 Washington volleyball team looked to keep its winning conference record alive.

A consistent performance from the Huskies’ offense earned them a quick victory against the Golden Bears, with a 3-0 final score.

The Huskies (11-3, 3-1 Pac-12) started off with a few defensive errors, but they were quick to regain control in the opening set. Their offensive success persisted throughout the game with minimal response from the Golden Bears (7-7, 0-4 Pac-12).

Sophomore middle blocker Sophie Summers played a key role in Washington’s success early on and continued to dominate throughout the game. Summers consistently hit the gap for her team in the first set with two kills and two blocks. Today’s game marked her second best attacking performance, with a season-high 11 points.

Washington was able to easily take advantage of the Cal defense all day, as the Golden Bears frequently left the front middle of the court practically defenseless. Senior setter Ella May Powell consistently deposited the ball into the front middle region of the court.

Powell earned Pac-12 offensive player of the week last week and proved her title in this game against the Golden Bears. She continues to lead the team in hits percentage-wise, with her current hitting percentage sitting at a staggering .482.

The first set was won by Washington, 25-13, following a kill by senior middle blocker Marin Grote. Grote was consistent on offense and finished the second set (25-19) for Washington in a similar fashion. On the opposite side of the net, Grote’s younger sister, Cal junior Lydia Grote, put together an impressive game and led her team with six kills.

Sophomore outside hitter Emoni Bush consistently protected the Huskies from the outside and also showed up for her team on offense. She had an astounding 11 kills, including one after a great rally in the second set.

The final set began with a slower start for Washington than the two preceding sets. However, Washington’s offense found a way to regain momentum.

Redshirt freshman Audra Wilmes, who stepped up to fill in for injured sophomore outside hitter Madi Endlsey, shined in the third set, earning half of her game kills during the third and final set. Her contributions, combined with solid play from the whole squad, solidified a third set Huskies victory, 25-18.

Washington returns home this week and will play Oregon State on Friday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Reach contributing writer Madison Rockwell at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @madisonroc18

