Washington volleyball to host Arizona schools for midseason matches

As the middle of the college volleyball season arrives, the No. 15 Washington team is hard at work preparing for a weekend at home against the Arizona schools.

This past weekend was a climb for UW, as the Huskies recovered from being swept by Utah with a victory over Colorado on Sunday.

“I would say Sunday was everything that Friday wasn't,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “We value a response to the difficult things that happen in matches and that showed up in force on Sunday.”

The win against Colorado was an important morale boost heading into week eight. The team is looking to emerge even stronger this weekend, as the season’s turning point has arrived.

“These last matches are where we want to have the most growth,” Cook said. “These practices mean a lot more cause we have not very many of them left”.

On the docket this week are two teams from the bottom half of the Pac-12 standings, Arizona State and Arizona.

Although the two teams have been struggling in conference play, Washington has been building up its defense in preparation for this weekend’s matches.

“Both of these teams have talent, especially on offense,” Cook said. “We’re trying to make sure that we have our defensive systems in place heading into these matches”.

It is crucial that the Huskies (14-4, 6-2 Pac-12) bring clean defense this weekend, especially in their match against the Sun Devils (9-11, 3-5 Pac-12), whose offense is led by senior outside hitter Iman Isanovic, who is coming off an impressive weekend against both Cal and No. 7 Stanford.

Most notably,Isanovic walked away with a team-high 13 kills against Stanford, although ASU did not come out with a win.

On Sunday, the Huskies continue their homestand with a match against Arizona.

The Wildcats (12-7, 2-6 Pac-12) are coming off a sweep over Cal this past weekend — their second win so far in conference play. Their other Pac-12 win was over Oregon State, who the Wildcats played in late September.

Arizona’s offensive performance has been decent, hitting 0.225 this season, but is unlikely to be enough against Washington who currently leads the conference in hitting and kills per set.

The matches for the Huskies’ first of two weekends back at home are set for Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23 at noon against Arizona State and Arizona, respectively.

