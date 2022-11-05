Washington women’s golf finishes 10th at Pac-12 Preview

It was trouble in paradise for the Huskies on their trip to the Big Island this week.

The change to tropical scenery couldn’t resurrect the lowly start to the season for Washington women’s golf, with its tenth-place finish at the Pac-12 Preview marking the fourth consecutive tournament finish of 10th or worse.

Winnie Ng was the top finisher for Washington, riding a blazing 3-under final round to a tie for 29th. The senior closed the Nanea Pac-12 Preview at 6-over 225, while the Huskies produced an aggregate three-day score of 34-over 910.

Round 1

Pac-12 golf is destined to succeed.

Endless summers in California and Arizona provide a year-round golfing advantage, while the breathtaking beauty of the Pacific Northwest produces courses that regularly sit at the top of world rankings. Coupled together, the West Coast advantage works to attract the best talent in the world, and the Pac-12 women’s golf programs have certainly been the beneficiaries, guiding said talent to seven NCAA Championships across the past 11th seasons.

The talent pipeline remained secure this season, with six Pac-12 teams entering this week’s tournament action inside of Golfweek’s weekly top 30 teams, which includes a No. 1 ranked Stanford team. The formidable early season test left the Huskies with their work cut out for them, but if that challenge wasn’t enough, the Huskies opted to dig themselves an even deeper hole during the first round, ending the day looking up at the field from last place.

All five members of Washington’s starting lineup were stuck in neutral on Monday, unable to make an early push with its top finishers settling for a first-round score of 3-over 76. These performances came courtesy of freshman Carmen Lim and junior Stefanie Deng, who appeared to be in lockstep for most of the round. Their scorecards each featured five bogeys and two birdies apiece, before being coupled together in 40th place.

Ng registered a 4-over 77, finding just one birdie on the 466-yard fourth hole. The top two starters for the Huskies, junior Camille Boyd and senior Brittany Kwon, completed the Huskies’ first round with the highest scores of the day, as both golfers carded a 5-over 78.

After 18 holes, Washington entered the clubhouse posting an aggregate score of 15-over 307.

Round 2

The Nanea Golf Club sits amongst the undulating dark lava fields of the dormant Mount Hualalai volcano, a treacherous landscape for one of the world’s premier courses.

The fluctuating elevation appears uninviting to any course layout, but Scottish architect David McLay Kidd had a vision for an authentic British-style links course. The rewards were plentiful, with panoramic Pacific Ocean views on every hole, but the pitfalls are abundant as well, with a few holes hosting precarious ledge-side greens and deep bunkers. As the course firmed up on Tuesday, the challenging nature of the course became readily apparent.

High scores plagued the field, with nine teams breaking the 300-stroke mark in the second round. Washington didn’t undergo a drastic improvement, but poor play that surrounded the team allowed the squad to creep up two spots for a 10th place finish.

Kwon battled, navigating the plunging 18th hole with a birdie, before tacking on two more en route to an even-par 73. The senior was bit by a bumpy fifth hole, with the tough green position producing a double bogey to limit the low round. Kwon’s performance still allowed for a jump up the leaderboard to a 33rd-place finish at 5-over par.

Further down the board, a few Washington reunions emerged. Boyd and Lim shot 75 and 77, respectively, to meet in the middle for a two-day score of 7-over par in 36th place. Deng and Ng kept each other company in 44th place after the duo was hit by the bogey bug on Tuesday. Deng was hit particularly hard by a rough close to the front nine, posting four consecutive bogeys on the sixth through ninth holes, while Ng added four bogeys and a double-bogey to her scorecard.

The Huskies posted the same amount of birdies as the first round, but fared four strokes better with a cumulative score of 11-over 303, the fifth-best performance on the day.

Round 3

Ng finally had her statement performance on Wednesday.

After earning a long-awaited, consistent starting spot to open her senior season, Ng has certainly felt the natural ebbs and flows of golf. A few performances near even par displayed her talent, but more often than not, these rounds were followed up by days where nothing would fall.

But, it all came together in the final round. Ng caught fire out of the gate, notching four birdies over her first five holes, before tacking on two bogeys and a birdie on holes five through seven. She methodically closed out the day with seven consecutive pars to preserve the early lead and put together the third-best performance in the field. The round was the sole under-par performance for the Huskies all week, finishing with a score of 3-under 70. The execution catapulted Ng up the leaderboard to 29th place behind a three-day total of 6-over 225.

At the top of head coach Mary Lou Mulflur’s wish list entering the tournament was for the Huskies to start compounding stellar individual performances. Despite her best wishes, Washington continued its struggle of clicking as a collective unit, with Ng left in isolation under par. The next lowest score came five strokes behind her performance, as Deng’s 2-over 75 day earned a tie for 43rd place. Next in line was Kwon, shooting a 4-over 77 on Wednesday, while Boyd registered her second 5-over 78 of the tournament. Lim rounded out the pack, finishing a stroke behind with a 6-over 79.

A 15-birdie performance propelled Washington to the best score of the three days, carding an encouraging 8-over 300. While a few other teams made jumps on the leaderboard, the Huskies stayed put, retaining the 10th place finish to bring the journey on the Big Island to a close.

Stanford took home the team title behind an aggregate score of 18-under 858, the second straight team title for the Cardinal in as many weeks. Washington finished 52 shots behind Stanford.

The final stat line paints the picture of a dreary performance, particularly the dismal work by Washington on the par 4s. These holes made up the bulk of the 6,449-yard course, but Washington failed to take advantage, needing an average of 4.29 shots for a cumulative score of 48-over. Only the University of Hawai’i fared worse in par 4 performance.

The season will take a much-needed intermission as the winter draws near, picking back up for the Ohio State Regional Challenge on Feb. 12. This tournament will mark the start of the West Coast swing, with the three-day tournament teeing off at the Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes, California.

