Washington women’s golf wins abbreviated Causeway Invitational

Underneath a gloomy sky, the Del Paso Country Club officials delivered the bittersweet news.

Provoked by an unrelenting rain Tuesday morning, the once-pristine course was ultimately deemed unplayable, forcing course officials to cancel the remaining of the Causeway Invitational. The winner was to be declared solely on the only round weather had permitted — Monday’s first round.

Sitting alone at the top of the first-round leaderboard was none other than Washington women’s golf, which sported a 4-over 292 in its first-place finish. It was the first win of the season for the long-awaiting Huskies, shattering the season’s previous high finish by five places.

Junior Camille Boyd added her name to the celebration, earning individual runner-up honors with a second-place finish and a 1-under 71 performance.

Although rain had been apparent in the forecast for weeks, the Causeway Invitational ambitiously scheduled 54 holes to be played across the two-day tournament, split between 36 on Monday and 18 on Tuesday.

In a sport notorious for its leisurely nature, finishing two rounds in a day requires a near-perfect pace of play. Monday’s round was anything but, with thunder and lightning delays prolonging the opening round and multiple stoppages extending the first 18 holes to nearly nine and a half hours of action.

The scoring conditions reflected the early tribulations, with the par-72 course enduring an average score of 77.32 in the first round, while all competing teams ended the opening round above par.

Boyd excelled amid the tough conditions, particularly finding her stride along the course’s back nine, where she recorded a 3-under score across the nine holes. Her scoring run began on the short 12th hole, as she strayed clear of Lake Morrisey with her tee shot to kickstart a birdie-birdie stretch and a return to even par.

The junior remained squared away at even par entering the 17th hole, which touted itself as the fifth toughest hole on the day. The 148-yard par-3 arguably has more water than fairway, requiring a pristine tee shot to salvage any hope of recording a low score.

Boyd’s tee shot was perfect. A two-shot birdie was recorded, one of only four in the field on the day and securing a tie for second place.

Sophomore Kennedy Knox reveled in the back nine success, completing an informal trifecta with birdies on a par three, four, and five en route to an even-par 72 performance. Bogeys to start and end her round dashed hopes of finishing under-par, but the three-birdie day earned the Washington native a tie for fifth on the individual leaderboard.

Junior Stefanie Deng recorded two birdies of her own, but they were offset by a bogey and double-bogey for a 1-over 73 finish. Regardless, Deng emerged in a tie for eighth place, marking the third Husky to finish in the top 10 of the individual leaderboard.

Washington began the second round as the day wound to a close, but as darkness enveloped the majestic oak trees, play was ultimately suspended for the day. The minimal progress forced course officials to scrap the scheduled third round on Tuesday, opting to finish the remainder of the second round the following day.

Freeze warnings met the arriving golfers at Del Paso early Tuesday morning, and as rain lingered throughout the morning, the thought of finishing the planned second round appeared more of a pipe dream with each passing moment.

Another suspension of play was enacted at 9:50 a.m., which ultimately proved to be the fatal blow. Washington was declared the winner.

The magnitude of the win can’t be overstated, especially for the Washington starters, who have endured a grueling season encapsulated by high scores and last-place finishes. Beaming smiles behind the translucent, diamond-shaped trophy indicated the unbridled joy brought by the win as the Huskies move into the brunt of the spring season.

Now, Washington sets its sights on the Juli Inkster Invitational, a two-day tournament hosted at the Meadow Club in Fairfax, California. The Huskies have had success here before, claiming both the individual and team titles in the 2021 season. The tournament is set to tee off Monday, Mar. 6.

Reach reporter Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

