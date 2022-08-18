Washington women’s soccer dominates on both sides of the ball in first game of season

After finishing the 2021 season in heartbreaking fashion, the Washington women’s soccer team played with a chip on their shoulder Thursday night, setting the right kind of tone for the new season.

From the first whistle blown to the last, Fresno State was never given the chance to get its footing, as Washington won 3-0 and dominated on both sides of the scoresheet.

Within 54 seconds of the match, senior Kyla Ferry slotted the first goal of the season behind a successful array of passes from fifth year Karlee Stueckle and graduate student Shae Holmes, setting a hopeful precedent for build up play in the future.

Starting with a long-ball from Holmes, Stueckle kept her composure upon collecting it as she laid it back and assisted Ferry for a solid finish into the right side-net. Stueckle’s impact continued through the first half, as she relentlessly attacked the right line and created numerous chances.

“We scored early, we got on top of them and had a lot of different looks,” said head coach Nicole Van Dyke. “It’s just continuing to settle in and putting together the pieces as we move forward.”

Through the next 10 minutes, the Huskies (1-0-0) kept the majority of possession while focusing on high pressure tactics. With consecutive errors by the opponent turning into counterattacks, another goal was bound to be scored.

As the 12th minute arrived the tide turned further into UW’s favor, as Stueckle tallied the second goal of the night. With a ball sent over the Bulldog (0-1-0) defense, Stueckle was perfectly led to drive down the line with space and beat the keeper near post.

Despite a surplus of UW shots and chances in front of the net, the third and final goal came in the 34th minute by junior Hailey Still. Behind a perfectly placed corner kick by senior Cori Sullivan, Still found the open space with a late run into the box and headed it in for her first career goal.

After 45 minutes of play, the Huskies led with 14 shots to the Bulldogs’ one.

Through the second half, UW continued to create chances but couldn’t find the back of the net, totaling 18 shots and 8 corner kick chances on the night. After a resounding win to start the season, Van Dyke looks back into the past to inspire a particular mentality for the year anew.

“We felt we really needed to do a better job in non-conference last fall and we kind of went with that unfinished business,” said Van Dyke. “We know what we need to do and that’s coming into the season with the right mentality.”

Washington will face Air Force in its next match at Husky Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 21st at 1 p.m.

Reach reporter John Rudnicki sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @johnrudnicki02

