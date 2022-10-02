Washington women’s soccer gets back on track with win against Colorado

Playing an October game under a clear, blue Seattle sky might be a rarity, but the Washington women’s soccer team winning surely is not.

Another convincing 4-1 win against Colorado on Sunday afternoon helped solidify Washington’s reputation as a top contender in national college women’s soccer.

Dropping out of the rankings after a loss to Oregon last Friday, the Huskies bounced back with a 3-2 win against Utah on Thursday. Graduate student Shae Holmes had a night to remember against the Utes, scoring an 87th minute free kick from outside the box to earn her side their seventh win of the season.

Looking to extend this run of form, the Huskies needed another win against the Buffaloes, and another win is exactly what they got.

Sunday’s game couldn’t have started off better for the Huskies (8-1-2).

In the 10th minute of play, the Huskies capitalized on a poor clearance from Colorado and earned themselves an early lead. With the ball loose in the box, senior Kyla Ferry knocked the ball into the path of graduate student McKenzie Weinert, who smashed it into the back of the net with her right foot.

Both sides struggled to secure scoring opportunities for the remainder of the half. The Buffaloes (6-3-3) could only muster a few shots off target, as the Huskies, on their end, tried from deep on several occasions. Eventually, they found success in the 40th minute.

Just before the end of the half, fifth year Summer Yates scored her third goal in two games as Washington’s No. 10 drilled a shot into the ceiling of the net to bring the score to 2-0.

In the 69th minute, freshman Kelsey Branson buried Washington’s third of the game. The purple and gold have scored at least three goals in six of their 10 games this season.

Colorado scored a late consolation goal in the 80th minute, taking the score to 3-1.

The Huskies quickly responded with a fourth and final goal. Holmes headed the ball across the box into the path of senior Cori Sullivan, and the ASU transfer scored her first goal of the season in the 83rd minute.

Just after the Huskies scored, the Buffaloes earned themselves an indirect freekick just next to the penalty spot. With almost every Husky player on the goal line, the Buffaloes were unable to convert, as the ball was blocked twice and cleared out of the box.

A minute later, Colorado won a late penalty. However, Colorado was unable to convert as the shot rocketed off the left post and was quickly cleared away by Washington.

After 90 minutes of chaos, the Huskies were finally in the clear, and locked down their eighth win of the season. The action-packed ending summed up a season filled with late goals, constant drama, and a seemingly endless amount of headline moments.

The convincing win gets the Huskies back on track, and earns the side a second consecutive victory. With just one loss, Washington waits in anticipation to see if the win will earn them a spot back in the Top-25 national rankings.

The Huskies begin preparations for their next fixture against Stanford on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. in California.

Reach reporter Colin Stern at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @colinstern5

