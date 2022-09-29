Washington women’s soccer overcomes late-game equalizer in wild conference win

Despite failing to score in the first game of conference play, the Washington women’s soccer team rejuvenated its scoring spirit on Thursday night, tallying three goals to secure the win versus Utah.

As UW students flooded back to campus during the first week of the new quarter, Husky Soccer Stadium was as packed and animated as ever, setting a rather hopeful tone for the rest of the season.

Behind this infectious energy, the Huskies (7-1-2) played with a particularly large chip on their shoulder and got ahead early, as two nearly identical combination plays between the span of 10 minutes set an assuring foot forward from the first whistle of play.

In just the sixth minute, fifth year Karlee Stueckle curled a cross for graduate student McKenzie Weinert to then play it through for fifth year Summer Yates, who eventually placed the ball past the keeper.

After being shut-out just a week prior in the team’s first loss of the season, head coach Nicole Van Dyke shared the offensive adjustments made from the previously heavier reliance on transition play.

“With the ball, make one more pass and find people,” Van Dyke said. “We can keep it longer rather than being so assertive going forward, so that’s us morphing into a team that’s better with the ball.”

The fluidity of UW’s offensive attack continued to flourish, as the Utes (5-3-2) struggled to find a substantial response to a more nuanced and patient play style.

10 minutes later, UW added to its lead in an eerily similar fashion, starting from a Stueckle cross to Weinert, who then headed it back into the box for Yates to volley into the bottom right corner.

Despite having scored two invaluable goals, Yates selflessly deflected much of the credit towards the team, especially Weinert.

“Goals are nice, but [Weinert] put in all the work assisting me left and right, so I’ve got to give a shout-out to her,” Yates said playfully. “But I think our team worked hard in general.”

However, in the 27th minute, a minor but costly defensive mistake put Utah back in contention, as UW’s lead was cut. But following the mistake, UW maintained much of its control offensively, still leading 2-1 as the first half came to a close.

Back from the intermission, dangerous chances came and went for the Huskies, still leaving the score as it was through the majority of the second half, despite dominating on both ends of the pitch.

On the defensive side in particular, self-reflection was necessary coming into the match to make the necessary adjustments, according to graduate student and defender Shae Holmes. And it’s safe to say the team followed through.

“We worked on a lot more collective defending, that really showed tonight,” Holmes said. “Our press, winning it higher up the field really gave us more opportunities in the scoring third.”

But soon, a rather monumental and unexpected occurrence put Utah back in the game again.

In the 85th minute, Utah salvaged a desperate chance late in the game from an unintentional cross by Madeline Vergura over sophomore Olivia Juarez, immediately sucking the energy out of the home crowd.

The Utah bench erupted in excitement as the UW fans collectively put their hands on their head in disbelief, shocked that the seemingly one-sided game took the turn it did.

But for a team that has come back time and time again from certain deficits early in the season, regaining the lead wasn’t a big ask for a team of such resilience.

And in the 87th minute, the unsung hero from the backline, Holmes, found her chance from nearly 30 feet from the goal, in which she slotted a freekick into the top left corner, putting the crowd back into a frenzy.

Having also previously recovered from three separate ACL injuries, a moment such as this was too grand to put into words when asked about her state emotionally.

“Honestly kind of speechless,” Holmes said. “When it went in, I was like ‘oh my god I can’t believe I just did that’, just because I wouldn’t be here today without literally everybody.”

Van Dyke also attested to the continued resiliency of the group post-game.

“We played with exceptional character tonight, to concede late in the game going up so early and then to come back and get it at home in front of the crowd,” Van Dyke said. “We’re resilient and stayed the course and finished the game strong.”

Just as Utah had their momentum after the late-game equalizing goal, UW took it back and will look to build from it heading into the next match, according to Holmes.

“We call it ‘having mo’,” Holmes said. “It’s just momentum and I think that’s awesome to end on it tonight and take it one step at a time.”

UW will face Colorado this Sunday, 10/2, at 1 p.m. at Husky Soccer Stadium.

Reach reporter John Rudnicki sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @johnrudnicki02

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.