Washington women’s tennis brings the heat in outdoor opener

On a sunny day in Seattle, the Washington women’s tennis team took to the outdoor Bill Quillian Tennis Stadium for the first time this season.

The No. 21 Huskies (11-3, 3-0 Pac-12) downed the No. 29 Sun Devils (11-3, 1-1 Pac 12) to extend their success in conference play.

The day began with doubles play, as Junior Astrid Olsen and senior Jennifer Kerr paired up for the seventh time this season. After catching an early lead, it was smooth sailing for the rest of the match. Up 5-2, Olsen hit an overhead to end a long rally and earn Washington’s first set, 6-2.

Attention shifted to Court 1, where No. 65 doubles-ranked senior Hikaru Sato and freshman Zehra Suko faced No. 11 doubles-ranked Patricija Spaka and Dominika Turkovic of ASU. Sato and Suko initially jumped to a 4-1 lead but watched as it slowly trickled away when the Sun Devils won three consecutive games to tie it at four apiece.

The pair could not make any adjustments for the remainder of the match, and play was halted after the Huskies clinched the doubles point on Court 3.

Junior Sarah-Maude Fortin and freshman Erika Matsuda jumped out to an early lead of their own, and the two would ultimately hold on to earn a 6-2 victory. A mishit by the Sun Devils earned the Huskies the doubles point for the fourth consecutive match.

The Huskies looked to keep the momentum rolling in singles play behind the No. 120 ranked Kerr. She did just that, sweeping ASU’s Sedona Gallagher 6-0 in the first set. After limiting Gallagher to just two games in the second set, Kerr delivered the Huskies their first singles point.

On Court 1, No. 110 Sato met her seventh-ranked opponent this season, No. 113 Chelsea Fontenel, whom she swept 6-0 in the first set. However, Sato was met with a challenge in the second set, falling to a 4-0 deficit. But Sato would fight back, winning six consecutive games to capture another singles point and bring the Huskies one point away from victory.

The Huskies looked to Courts 2, 3, 5, and 6 for a clincher. It was initially quite a struggle, with No. 105 Fortin finishing first after falling to Domenika Turkovic, 6-7, 6-2. Junior Melissa Sakar was down 5-4 in the second set, while Matsuda was still looking to earn her first game in the third set.

But in the end, it was No. 77 Olsen who extended the Huskies' undefeated streak in Pac-12 play, earning a 7-5, 6-3 win and bringing the Huskies onto the court in celebration.

Friday marked the Huskies' second consecutive win against the Sun Devils, and UW’s seventh win in program history against ASU.

The Huskies will look to continue their Pac-12 dominance with a sweep of the Arizona schools as they host No. 57 Arizona on Sunday, March 19 at 11 a.m.

