Washington women’s tennis records senior day sweep

There’s no better way to remember your last home match than with a rivalry sweep.

For seniors Hikaru Sato, Jennifer Kerr, and Ashley Chang, that’s how they’ll always remember their final home match with Washington.

On Saturday afternoon, the Washington women’s tennis team returned to the Nordstrom Tennis Center to take on its in-state rivals, Washington State. The final match was a solid end to the season, as the Huskies (16-7, 6-4 Pac-12) swept the Cougars (7-14, 0-10 Pac-12), 7-0.

The afternoon commenced with a tribute to the three departing seniors. Sato, who transferred from Washington State after her sophomore year, amassed 65 wins in doubles and singles, leading the team at the No. 1 spot for the entire 2022-23 season. In her first year as a member of the Huskies, Kerr led the team with 15 wins at the No. 4 spot. Chang did not make any on-court appearances this season, but was honored for her academic achievements and contribution in last year's NCAA Championships.

Looking to end the season on a high note, junior Sarah-Maude Fortin and freshman Zehra Suko found an early stride and recorded the Huskies’ first set of the day, 6-2. Kerr and junior Astrid Olsen followed that up with a 6-2 win to clinch the doubles point. When the point was decided, No. 65 ranked Sato and freshman Erika Matsuda were ahead 5-2, 40-0 against the No. 50 ranked doubles pair.

From there, the points kept falling in favor of the Huskies. On Court 2, Fortin set the tone with a 6-2, 6-0 win. Junior Melissa Sakar swept Lee Yang of WSU, 6-0, 6-0. Matsuda delivered the clinching point for the Huskies, keeping her opponent under three games: 6-2, 6-1.

The remaining matches were played to completion. Sato wiped out her former school, 6-1, 6-1, to end a successful day for the senior. On Court 3, Olsen dropped her first set, 7-5, and trailed in the second set. Meanwhile, Kerr was deep into a third-set tiebreak. She picked up the Huskies’ sixth point, increasing the lead to 6-0 over WSU.

Olsen found a 4-3 lead in the second set, which culminated in a 6-4 set win. Olsen closed the match with a 10-8 victory in the third set tiebreak.

After four straight losses entering Saturday and two losses to Washington State last season, the afternoon outing was a much-needed win for the Huskies entering postseason play.

The Huskies will travel to Ojai, Calif., to compete in the Pac 12 Championships on Wednesday, April 26, before turning their focus to the NCAA Championships where they have a bid to compete for a second consecutive year.

Reach reporter Sophia Pilot at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sophia_pilot

