Washington women's golf takes 12th place in the PING/ASU Invitational

The Washington women’s golf team can only hope this past weekend doesn’t foreshadow the looming Pac-12 Championship.

The Papago Golf Club, which primarily serves as Arizona State’s resident course, is the scheduled home for the upcoming championship, where it will host all Pac-12 women’s golf programs in mid-April.

But this past weekend, it hosted the PING/ASU Invitational, a three-day tournament that provided Washington a first look into the Phoenix-based course. However, the outing indicated a substantial improvement is necessary after producing a worrying 27-over 891 for a 12th-place finish.

Round 1

A late tee time for the Huskies forced the starting lineup to endure the brunt of Friday's windy conditions, but Washington managed to produce a strong opening round, spearheaded by a 1-under 71 from junior Stefanie Deng.

The junior's six-birdie day was the most in a round for the Huskies, and the red numbers emerged early, courtesy of a birdie on Deng's opening hole, No. 10. A birdie-birdie stretch after the turn vaulted her into an early tie for fourth place a little over halfway through.

Despite a double-bogey on the 431-yard sixth hole generating a momentary setback, Deng remained undeterred, recording a birdie on the following hole to right the ship and secure an under-par finish. Her day ended in a tie for eighth place, where she joined eight fellow golfers.

Junior Camille Boyd earned the second-lowest score of the day for the Huskies, albeit in atypical fashion. Four bogeys and a double-bogey permeated the scorecard, but a three-shot birdie on the dogleg right first hole allowed Boyd to stumble into a tie for 39th at 3-over par.

The junior's eagle was one of only eight recorded across all three days, allowing Boyd to remain in contention on the course's toughest scoring day, which posted an average score of three strokes above par - 75.31.

Round 2

The following day's conditions were far less daunting, and Washington took full advantage, shaving off 12 strokes from the previous day's score. A 2-over 290 score generated a three-spot jump on the leaderboard, eventually settling into 10th place at the end of Saturday's action. Boyd produced the lowest tournament score for the Huskies, a 2-under 70.

The stellar performance was largely due to a roaring start out of the gate, with the junior recording four birdies across the opening six holes. Boyd's low score can be accredited to an exceptional performance on the six toughest holes of the day, in which Boyd birdied three of them. Her final birdie, recorded on the 154-yard eighth hole, was a feat only five other golfers could muster.

Joining her in the aforementioned club was another Husky, Jamie Hsieh. Despite notching three birdies of her own on the day, a four-over stretch across three holes ultimately derailed her round, placing the sophomore in a tie for the third-lowest round of the day for Washington with a 2-over 74.

Round 3

With conditions ripe for scoring on Sunday, Washington was left with little excuse for a disappointing closing round. Boyd and Deng produced the lowest scores of the day for the Huskies, but each finished above par with a 2-over 74.

The front nine was primarily to blame for the high-scoring affair after the Huskies pieced together a mere three birdies over the opening nine holes. Nine bogeys and a double-bogey placed Washington behind the eight ball, but it failed to counteract the early damage over the final nine holes. Four golfers recorded three bogeys each on their back nine to close out play on Sunday.

Deng and Boyd united in a tie for 21st on the individual leaderboard behind cumulative scores of 3-over 219. Senior Brittany Kwon was the next lowest finisher for the Huskies, landing in a tie for 63rd with a three-day score of 12-over 228.

Washington's 27-over 891 landed amidst a mix of familiar faces, finishing a slot behind California, but above Colorado, Arizona, and Washington State. Northwestern dominated the desert in its team title win, posting an aggregate score of 18-under 849, 14 strokes better than the second-place finisher, Arizona State.

Now, Washington will look ahead to the Oregon-hosted Silverado Showdown in Napa, Calif., hosted at the North Course of the Silverado Country Club. Best known for hosting the PGA Tour's Fortinet Championship each September, Washington will have its work cut out when it tees off on Monday, April 3.

Reach reporter Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

