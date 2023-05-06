Washington women's tennis season ends in second round of NCAA championships

In its 17th NCAA Championship appearance, the Washington women’s tennis team won its first NCAA tournament match since 2019 with a win over Arkansas.

Despite the achievement, the No. 21 Huskies (18-9, 6-4 Pac 12) ended their championship run in the second round after falling to the No. 13 Sooners (22-9).

First Round

The Huskies met the No. 44 Razorbacks (12-12) in Norman, Okla. for the first round, where they sought their first program win over Arkansas. They did just that, defeating the Razorbacks 4-2.

However, the day began with a struggle on the doubles courts. No. 72 senior Hikaru Sato and freshman Erika Matsuda paired up to battle Indiana Spink and Morgan Cross. Washington was able to stall the match with long rallies, but Arkansas eventually jumped out to comfortable wins on Court 2 and 3 to earn the doubles point.

Down a point, the Huskies were desperate to make up ground in singles play.

Senior Jennifer Kerr quickly defeated Lenka Stara of Arkansas to level the playing field at 1-1. Junior Sarah-Maude Fortin gave the Huskies the lead with a 6-2, 6-3 upset over the 56th-ranked singles player, Kelly Keller. Junior Astrid Olsen extended the lead for Washington with a three-set victory, and a 7-5, 7-6 win by junior Melissa Sakar propelled the Huskies into the next round of play.

Second Round

25 hours later, the Huskies returned to the Headington Family Tennis Center to face the host team, the Sooners (22-9), whom they had lost to once before.

It was a different day, but the same result in doubles play. The Huskies fell on Court 2 and 3 to enter singles play down an early point.

But unlike Friday, Washington would only record two first-set wins in its match against Oklahoma.

Matsuda dropped the first game at the fifth spot, 6-1, 6-2. Sato fell to No. 59 Layne Sleeth on Court 1 and Fortin lost to No. 78 Dana Guzman a few moments later. Kerr’s win ultimately proved to be the Huskies’ only point of the day.

Oklahoma secured a 4-1 victory to eliminate Washington from the tournament and end its season.

Saturday’s match marked the official departure of Sato and Kerr from Washington, but the team looks forward to new additions this offseason in preparation for next year.

Reach reporter Sophia Pilot at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sophia_pilot

