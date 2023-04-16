Washington women's tennis wraps up challenging road trip

The final road stretch of the season for the Washington women’s tennis team started strong with a 4-3 win over BYU, but it soon fell apart, following up the initial win with four consecutive losses against Pac-12 opponents.

The No. 19 Huskies (15-7, 5-4 Pac 12) entered Saturday’s competition with two goals: to find their first win over the No. 30 Bears (11-7, 7-2 Pac 12) in three years and to break a three-match losing streak. Neither of these goals was met, and instead, Washington was handed a 6-1 loss to end their road trip.

The day began on doubles with the same lineup as yesterday, but this time, the Huskies found early success as they clinched the doubles point behind two impressive wins. On Court 1, senior Hikaru Sato and freshman Erika Matsuda paired up to face No. 9 ranked Jessica Alsola and Katja Wiersholm. A comfortable lead would dwindle, but ultimately the Huskies upset the Bears to clinch the doubles point.

Senior Jennifer Kerr and junior Astrid Olsen earned the Huskies their first set of the day, 6-3, to even their season record at 6-6.

Junior Sarah-Maude Fortin and freshman Zehra Suko trailed for most of their match but saved a few key match points to even the score at 5-5. But soon after, California scored another game and held a 6-5 lead before play was halted on the fifth match point.

In singles play, Olsen faced the only ranked singles player, No. 48 Jessica Alsola (14-0), and fell 6-0, 6-1, to tie up the scoreboard. Alsola earned her 15th win of the season, and Olsen collected her sixth loss.

This road trip has been especially tough for No. 101 singles-ranked Sato. Today, she fell 6-1, 6-2, to fall to 1-4 over the past five matches. California found the lead in this match and carried that momentum through the rest of the day.

Matsuda returned to Court 5 today and started strong, taking the first set 6-1, which was soon followed by a second and third-set defeat. Kerr followed a similar script, delivering the Huskies a single set win, 7-5, before California’s Valentina Ivanov dominated the rest of the match to hand the Huskies another loss.

Junior Melissa Sakar's 6-3, 6-1 loss delivered the overall match in California’s favor, while Fortin fell to Katja Wiersholm in a similar fashion, 6-3, 6-1.

The Huskies will have one more chance to finish their regular season with a win as they return home and face in-state rival Washington State, on Saturday, April 22, at noon.

Reach reporter Sophia Pilot at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sophia_pilot

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.