Washington's winning streak snapped on first day of Husky Classic

The Washington women’s basketball team hosted its annual Husky Classic Sunday afternoon at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Unfortunately, the event was spoiled by its guests as its three-game winning streak was terminated by Liberty on the tournament’s opening day.

The Huskies (8-2, 1-0 Pac-12) started strong, notching a 19-9 lead in the first quarter against the Flames (5-5), butsoon lost the lead for good by the end of the second quarter.

Washington’s starting lineup consisted of junior forward Lauren Schwartz, sophomore guard Jayda Noble, senior forward Haley Van Dyke, sophomore forward Dalayah Daniels, and senior guard Trinity Oliver. Even UW’s mostly veteran players seemed out of sorts all afternoon.

The Huskies were out of sorts in the second quarter, specifically, when Liberty outscored UW, 26-15.

By the end of the first half, Liberty’s lead was up to 35-31, thanks largely in part to a 58.8% shooting clip in the second quarter.

The Flames kept their lead over the Huskies for the entire duration of the second half of the game.

Liberty continued shooting, posting a field goal percentage of 47.8% during the second half of the game while Washington slowly trailed behind, making just 20.7% of its shots.

Liberty’s forward, redshirt junior Jordan Bailey, made 19 points throughout the game, being a key player for her team and breaking her career high, while Noble continued to be a stand-out for Washington.

Noble helped her team in their conference-opener game against rivals Washington State, putting up a career-high 14 points. While she failed to put up nearly as many points,, Noble still helped her team as best as she could with eight rebounds and two assists.

Even with her efforts, Washington ended up losing at home, 66-54.

This game was the second-ever meeting between Washington and Liberty — the first dating all the way back to 1998. 24 years after Washington’s 94-76 victory, the Huskies simply could not bring the same heat.

Washington hopes to bounce back with a win as it plays SIUE, Tuesday, Dec. 20, at noon for the second day of the Husky Classic.

Reach reporter Avantika Singh at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @avantika.s03

