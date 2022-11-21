Week in review: UW women’s basketball

Year two of head coach Tina Langley’s tenure is underway for the Washington women’s basketball team, and has begun without any marks in the loss column.

In its final two games of a season-opening homestand, UW came out unscathed, and will head to Las Vegas with a 4-0 record.

Sunday

The first quarter belonged to Idaho State.

The next three quarters, on the other hand, rested firmly in Washington’s control. The Bengals (1-3) led 12-10 after the first quarter, but the Huskies (4-0) rolled to a 56-39 win.

“I’m really excited to be able to use our bench to come in,” Langley said. “I thought they did a great job not only giving us a spark on the offensive end, but also defensively, stepping right in conceptually — we want to be a team that can go deep into our bench and I think that was a positive for us today.”

“Team basketball” is a phrase that’s commonly thrown around, but in the case of Sunday afternoon’s game, it’s a pretty accurate descriptor. Four different UW players scored 10 points, but it was sophomore forward Dalayah Daniels who led the scoring column with 12 points on her lonesome.

The Huskies’ defense was the largest benefactor against Idaho State, holding the Bengals to just 32% shooting, and only nine points in the fourth quarter.

“I think that sometimes, we do allow our defense to dictate the offense,” Langley said. “We never want that to be the case, unless it’s in a positive way, so we obviously used it to fuel our offense when we were in a little bit of a lull.”

Thursday

Thursday night wasn’t quite as relaxing for UW, as it was pushed to the brink by UC Irvine.

Trailing by eight with just over six minutes remaining, the Huskies went on an 11-2 run over the next five minutes to take a 48-47 lead.

With several chances to win the game in the final moments, UW failed to make the winning bucket as regulation time expired in a tie.

The same could be said for the first overtime period, in which the Huskies failed to put the Anteaters away.

In the second overtime, however, Jayda Noble took matters into her own hands. The sophomore hit a game-winning jumper with just nine seconds remaining, lifting the Huskies to a thrilling 62-60 win.

“Competition is just so fun,” Noble said. “That’s what I’ll remember about this game. I love this — the energy of a close, tight game.”

Last year, the Huskies often found themselves on the wrong side of said close games, and it proved to be the difference in a 7-16 campaign.

But in terms of finding ways to win the close games, Thursday night was a promising sign for second-year head coach Tina Langley.

“Growth comes from giving your best, and mistakes are going to happen,” Langley said. “How we respond to that is how we’re going to grow from game to game.”

Sophomore forward Dalayah Daniels once again showed out, leading the way with 23 points and 14 rebounds in the win.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.