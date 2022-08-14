Week two of fall camp concludes as final product begins to take shape

The countdown continues.

With under three weeks remaining until the Washington football team kicks off its season, head coach Kalen DeBoer acknowledged how quickly the weeks have gone.

“Another week flying by pretty fast here all of a sudden,” DeBoer said. “You kind of get in the groove, and the continuity and a routine, and all of a sudden it’s already Saturday afternoon.”

With another week down, Huskies fans may be counting down the days to Sept. 3, when an eager conglomerate of purple shirts will pack Husky Stadium for the official debut of a new era on Montlake.

But in the weeks that remain, DeBoer knows there’s work to do and decisions to make, in order to give the crowd something to cheer for when the gates finally open.

“We have a lot of work to do, but we have a lot of time,” DeBoer said. “I like where we’re at on both sides of the ball. The energy continues to be high, and that’s what I like to see, they’re excited to come out here and play football.”

A full scrimmage was played on Saturday, in the second practice with pads, and the Huskies are slowly resembling the product that will be rolled out against Kent State.

As far as coaching decisions go, well, there’s still that little quarterback thing.

Washington is yet to pencil in a starting quarterback who’s initials aren’t “TBD.” But at the beginning of fall camp, DeBoer cited the second scrimmage of fall camp to name a starter, and it appears he’s sticking to that pledge.

“In my mind, we’ll probably release it at the right time,” DeBoer said. “Second scrimmage, second scrimmage is next Saturday.”

Saturday, Aug. 20 also coincides with the two-week mark before the season begins, when DeBoer mentioned naming a starter for game preparation is wise.

The role of transfers on the roster is proving to be instrumental, as DeBoer noted the veteran leadership and mentality they’ve brought.

“This is it for these guys, all these guys are one year guys that we’re talking about,” DeBoer said. “They came here for a reason and it’s to win, on top of having individual success.

Notes

Due to a stipulation with left tackle Jaxson Kirkland’s NCAA waiver, Kirkland will be ineligible for the season opener against Kent State. He will be activated for game action against Portland State in week two, and will be available for the remainder of the schedule.

After being carted off the field last Wednesday with a leg injury, defensive tackle Ulumoo Ale should recover quickly, and is set to play week one.

DeBoer cited transfer running back Wayne Taulapapa as a standout from Saturday’s practice: “He finds the hole, he’s not hesitant. He’s productive consistently.”

UW played an open practice Sunday before a picture day was held with the fans.

DeBoer said that the defense played well in the red zone during Saturday’s scrimmage, forcing a turnover and giving the offense a “tough time.”

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is now trying different things with each quarterback on the field, rather than calling plays with no consideration to who is in the huddle.

DeBoer praised transfer linebackers Cam Bright and Kris Moll, stating, “Those guys can run. They get sideline to sideline, and you love to see it because they play physically as well.”

The Huskies have an off-day Monday, before returning to practice Tuesday, Aug.16.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

