Weinert leads UW in scoring clinic over Long Beach State

After failing to score against Loyola Marymount on Thursday, the Washington women’s soccer team responded with an astounding five goals Sunday, steamrolling Long Beach State to close its first road trip.

From the first whistle onward, the Huskies (3-0-1) were able to set the tone behind a plethora of shots, set-pieces and attacking chances, keeping the Dirtbags (0-2-2) on their heels through much of the game.

But the deciding factor of dominance was the help from the bench, as substitute graduate student McKenzie Weinert had a day of her own, tallying a goal and two assists in the 5-1 win.

As expected, UW came out with overwhelming defensive pressure on all fronts, and was able to force consecutive errors within the opponent’s defensive third of the field, only to miss the first set chances by deflection.

But after enough opportunities, one was destined to fall in UW’s favor.

11 minutes into the match, redshirt senior Claudia Longo sent a long-ball from the left side of the field into the right half of the box, as fifth year Karlee Stueckle collected it with composure and slotted an easy left-footed goal. Through four games, Stueckle leads the team with three goals.

As the half continued, it was all Huskies offensively, as consistent counter-attack chances resulted in 10 shots and four corner kicks through the first 15 minutes. It was in the 27th minute that UW found its second goal of the afternoon.

Sparked by an unforced error under pressure, the Dirtbags scuffed a simple header back to the keeper in panic, as the keeper coughed it out to senior Kyla Ferry for the simple put-back goal. Weinert was credited with the assist from her initial throw down the line.

But soon after an offensive flourish, Washington showed chinks in its armor defensively.

In the 33rd minute, UW conceded its first goal of the season after a series of collective mistakes within the box. Reciprocating Stueckle’s impressive composure in front of the goal, sophomore Alyssa Reyes assisted senior Lena Silano to cut the lead in half.

But just as the tide seemingly turned the Dirtbags’ way, the Huskies responded in less than a minute with an effective combination play by the offense, as Weinert eventually sent a dangerous cross through the box for fifth year Summer Yates to score.

Leading 3-1 at the half, UW outplayed LBSU on both ends of the pitch, tallying an impressive 19 shots to the opponents’ three.

Moving into the second half of the match, the UW offense seemed to initially slow down, as a rejuvenated LBSU put the pressure on. In the 52nd minute,freshman Felicia Jastré Högberg just missed left of the mark after connecting with a fruitful cross in transition.

It seemed the Huskies got a taste of their own medicine, as the Dirtbags continued to pressure and create consecutive counterattack chances. An increase in chippiness and aggression followed.

UW committed a total 11 fouls to the opposing side’s 16, while Ferry and senior Kala McDaniel were both given yellow cards.

But despite the increase in physicality and defensive pressure, UW found its second wind in the final 10 minutes with two unexpected goals.

Having fresh legs, freshman Kolo Suliafu came into the game and made a crucial tackle in the offensive third, only to find the super-substitute Weinert for a late goal, adding some insurance in the 84th minute.

However, a lead of three goals didn’t suffice.

Left wide-open inside the box with two minutes left, Suliafu again found herself in the middle of action, slotting her first career goal past the opposing keeper. Fifth year Elena Palacios and freshman Lucy Newlin were both credited with assists.

Putting scoring doubts in the rearview, UW will again be put to the test against Texas Tech at 7 pm on Thursday, 9/1, at Husky Soccer Stadium.

Reach reporter John Rudnicki sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @johnrudnicki02

