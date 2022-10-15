Weinert scores two goals in disappointing tie versus Oregon State

After a night of endless complaining from the coaches, physical play, and suffering an early two-goal deficit, the Washington women’s soccer team rallied for the tie, earning a critical point in conference play versus Oregon State.

Behind two crucial goals from graduate student McKenzie Weinert, the Huskies (8-3-3, Pac-12 2-3-1) found their second gear late in the game, equalizing the Beavers’(4-7-3, Pac-12 0-5-1) electric start.

However, through the first 15 minutes of play the Huskies dominated offensively, able to hold the majority of possession built from commendable buildup play, granting the wingers plenty of space to attack. According to Weinert, this is where the team excels on the offensive end.

“We work really well in wide areas, when we are serving it and getting people into the box,” Weinert said. “Our forwards came out tonight and moving forward, that's the same thing we are looking to do.”

Despite early offensive efficiency and a surplus of crosses from the wingers, UW struggled to put its chances in the back of the net, allowing an initially quiet Oregon State squad to become a threat.

And in the 31st minute, the UW backline broke down in transition with its first mistake of the night, as Oregon State’s Sophie Conrad sent a fiery header from a cross past graduate student Olivia Sekany.

The home field advantage suddenly slipped into the opposition’s favor, as silence waved over the stands.

But before UW could catch a breather, a no-call in front of the box left Oregon State’s McKenna Martinez alone on the top of the box just a minute later, slotting it into the right corner to put UW behind 2-0.

However, as history has shown before, the Huskies find a way when times are hard.

In the 38th minute, sparked by a cross from senior Cori Sullivan from the left, an electric header goal by Weinert allowed the crowd to breathe again, cutting the deficit in half.

A minute later, a crucial foul and penalty kick set the Huskies in a prime opportunity to quickly equalize at two goals, as fifth year Summer Yates waited at the spot. However, a remarkable save by the keeper preserved the lead, as UW fans put their hands on their hands in disbelief.

UW led with six shots as Oregon State turned its two shots both into goals, leading 2-1 at the half.

More chances followed in the second half, until the final domino fell for UW in the 68th minute, as Weinert scored her second on the night to make the game 2-2.

“It felt good, I've been working for it for a while,” said Weinert. “But credit to everyone on the team, it wouldn’t be possible without them.”

Although the comeback put a positive spin on a rather distasteful initial start, head coach Nicole Van Dyke expects more from the team.

“Obviously proud of the comeback, it’s hard to go down two and score two,” Van Dyke said. “Having said that, I think our team is going to walk away disappointed, because we felt that we could’ve strung some more passes and got in behind them a little bit more.”

It’s known this team fights until the end, and is celebrated for their persistence through all forms of adversity. But with only tougher opponents ahead, tonight’s outcome will be an important lesson and growing opportunity, according to Van Dyke.

“Intrinsically they’re motivated, they’re always a group that comes back and learns and grows from games like this so it was a valuable point” said Van Dyke. “Having said that, I think we’ve gotta be more efficient and make sure that defensively, we are not going to give up those goals.”

After two losses and a tie in the last three games, a win for UW would not only help for placement in the conference standings, but also spark a newfound hope for competition as tougher opponents and expectations to qualify for the NCAA tournament wait down the line.

“We have a lot to play for, we have some big games coming up,” said Van Dyke. “We will be back next week.”

UW will face Arizona at Husky Soccer Stadium next Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m.

Reach reporter John Rudnicki sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @johnrudnicki02

