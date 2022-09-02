What goals do UW’s coaches have for the season opener?

“Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.”

The late hall of fame coach Vince Lombardi had a point, but that doesn’t mean that the eye test is irrelevant. A week one win for Washington football on a last second field goal will spread quite a different sentiment than a 41-10 thrashing.

With the Huskies’ season opener Saturday, not only will their performance be gauged by the win/loss column, but each facet of the game — especially those which faced scrutiny in 2021 — will also be carefully observed.

So, what do the Huskies’ assistant coaches want to see from their position groups Saturday night?

Wide Receivers - JaMarcus Shephard

Shephard’s wide receiver group has the potential to turn the most heads this season. Though sophomore Rome Odunze was selected by offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb as the receiver with the most potential to take the top off of a defense, he is accompanied by sophomores Jalen McMillan and Taj Davis, as well as redshirt freshman Ja’Lynn Polk, junior Giles Jackson, and redshirt freshman Junior Alexander.

The receiving corps has been touted by head coach Kalen DeBoer and Shephard all offseason, and they will finally make their much anticipated debut against Kent State.

While Shephard doesn’t have a statistical goal, he wants the receivers to play like “takers.” Specifically, one legendary “taker”: former Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald.

“I watched a lot of Larry Fitzgerald,” Shephard said. “I mean, Jerry Rice is the GOAT, I’m just gonna be honest with you. But I watched a lot of Larry, because he just always seemed to pluck the football out of the air. [Wednesday], I showed them some still clips, some frame-by-frame clips of Larry going and taking a football away from a defender, who clearly had intercepted the ball, but all of a sudden in the next clip, Larry’s got the ball in his hands. So, I want these guys to have that same mentality, take the football.”

First objective: high point the football, snatch it out of the air. Second objective: make the defenders sweat.

“We don’t put a yardage goal or touchdown goal or any of that kind of stuff,” Shephard said. “One of our major goals is: don’t get tackled by the first person. Do everything in your power not to get tackled by the first person who comes up. So, we work heavy on taking care of the football, but in the same breath, making people miss.”

Offensive Line - Scott Huff

Huff is the only remaining position coach from 2021, and he and the offensive line certainly have something to prove. Last season, Washington’s offensive line was heavily criticized as the running game produced just 98.4 yards per game, second to last in the Pac-12.

For starters, UW’s Saturday opener will certainly need to feature better offensive line play than their 2021 season opener — the Montana catastrophe in which the Huskies were outmatched in their own trenches.

Huff’s group will be without sixth-year left tackle Jaxson Kirkland on Saturday, and the starting offensive linemen have combined for just three career starts. Still, there won’t be any excuses for Huff’s group if Kent State controls the line of scrimmage Saturday.

“We’ve got a standard to play, which is fundamentally great, assignment perfect, and nasty,” Huff said. “We’ll hopefully be able to play to the standard consistently, and if not, we’ll keep tweaking the lineup until we can get that right.”

“We’ve had to study two different sets of tape,” Huff said. “We had Kent State from last year, the personnel, and then Northern Iowa is where the defensive coordinator is from, so we’re trying to kind of mix and match the two of those things. But we know they’ve got some talented players, they do a great job on defense not giving up plays, they make it hard to get your yards, and it’ll be a really good challenge for us, for sure.”

Defensive Line - Inoke Breckterfield

Task A for Washington’s defense will be slowing down Kent State’s rushing offense, which ranked among the nation’s best in 2021.

The Golden Flashes are also known for their quick pace, which is the focus for Breckterfield and the defensive line.

“These guys are a high tempo team,” Breckterfield said. “Our objective is to not just match it, but exceed their tempo, be sound in what we do, and then disrupt. Be able to play on their line of scrimmage, own the line of scrimmage, and make plays.”

Much like the offensive line, the defensive line will need to fare better up front than last year’s season opener in order for the Huskies to succeed.

Defensive Backs - Julius Brown

If there’s one position group which Washington wouldn’t mind a replication of last year’s season opener, it would be their defensive backs. After all, Montana’s quarterback completed just 12 passes for 105 yards and no touchdowns in UW’s infamous loss.

But enough about Montana. In fact, UW’s anchoring cornerback, senior Jordan Perryman, was playing for UC Davis last September, and Kent State’s offense operates much differently than Montana’s did. For coach Brown, facing this offense is to be viewed as a basketball game.

“Play physical,” Brown said. “A lot of times, when teams come out and they’re really, really spread, and they get you text-to-text it’s almost kind of like fastbreak basketball. They want to spread you out, they want to get one-on-one tackles. What I’m looking for is to be extremely physical.”

As for head coach Kalen DeBoer? He’s familiar with Kent State’s offense, and understands that slowing their tempo is paramount.

“I’ve seen this offensive system three times in person,” DeBoer said. “It’s the fastest offense I’ve seen in person — that tempo, and coach [Sean Lewis] has done an amazing job.”

At the end of the day, Lombardi is partially correct. Winning may not be everything Washington fans are looking for Saturday evening. In the grand scheme of things, however, it will be the only thing that truly matters in DeBoer’s debut.

“Honestly, the number one thing is just find a way to win,” DeBoer said. “I mean that is the most important thing: just find a way. We’re always going to respect our opponent and everything they have, but we’re going to believe we have what it takes.”

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.