What they say: Talking Arizona State football with the State Press

Looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season, the No. 21 Washington football team is a two-touchdown favorite at Arizona State. Road Pac-12 games aren’t to be taken lightly, however, especially at a venue in which the Huskies haven’t won since 2001. Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, The Daily sat down with Vinny DeAngelis of ASU’s State Press to talk about the Sun Devils.

The following has been modified for accuracy and clarity.

It’s been a tumultuous year for Arizona State football, most recently with the firing of head coach Herm Edwards. What is the general sense of the program’s current state, and what’s the optimism level moving forward?

It’s like you said, it is in turmoil right now. There’s been a lot of change going into this year. Not only are there coaching changes, but a new offensive coordinator, Glenn Thomas, and Donnie Henderson getting promoted to defensive coordinator. They had 43 new players, so a lot of talent transferring out. Quarterback Jayden Daniels left, Ricky Pearsall left for Florida. So, whole new receivers, new quarterback, new running back. So, new everything, really. Starting the season, it was tough. You didn’t know what was going to happen. It could’ve been really good, because you had a lot of talented guys, like Emory Jones came from the SEC, and Xazavian Valladay came from, I believe, Wyoming, he has over 700 scrimmage yards. So, it was just a lot of new changes, and a lot of uncertainty going into the year. We’ve seen so far that, unfortunately, it has turned out to be more bad than good.

What type of a quarterback is Emory Jones?

Emory is a lot different than Daniels. At Florida, he was very dual-threat, but here, it seems like he’s still getting used to the offense, because he’s got whole new receivers. Our best receiver, in my opinion, Elijhah Badger, he’s a sophomore, so you don’t really have that much experience around that. For Emory, I don’t think he’s had more than 250 passing yards in a game yet. I think last game against USC, he had 224, something like that. But he’s supposed to be a dual-threat quarterback, and so far, he’s been average. Compared to Michael Penix Jr., he’s definitely been worse.

Last week, what was ASU doing well to keep it close with USC for much of the game?

It was a little more up-tempo. Every time we got the ball we scored, which usually, they punt the first five times of the game. So, it was just good to start off early. USC’s defense was just not that good in the first half, they had to make some adjustments in the second half. Also, with the ASU defense, quarterback Caleb Williams had to make a lot of plays, they were getting to him a lot and made the offensive line look not very good. Usually, the ASU defense makes the offense look very good so far this year.

If ASU is to win this weekend, is there one specific player or position group which will need to step up?

I wouldn’t say a player or position group, because the players step up. But it’s just, at certain times — going into the third quarter against USC for example — it’s 21-17 at halftime, and then they go into the third quarter and only have, I believe, 50 yards in the entire quarter. So, the talent is there, but there's a lot of on and off with the ASU offense. One drive, Jones can look like he’s back in Florida, and then the next drive, they go three and out. So, I think it’s just going to take consistency on offense, and they have to contain Penix Jr., that’s for sure.

Who wins and what will the score be?

If UW plays defense like it did against UCLA last week, let’s say 42-35, Washington wins.

