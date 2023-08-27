What they say: Talking Boise State football with the Arbiter

The best way to understand something is to consult the experts. So, ahead of Washington football’s season opener against Boise State (BSU), The Daily sat down with Marlei Soderquist, sports editor for The Arbiter, BSU’s student newspaper.

The following has been modified for brevity and accuracy.

Ethan: This offseason has been defined by more craziness with conference realignment. Where does Boise State stand in all of this messiness?

Marlei: This is going to be one of the biggest games that Boise State has played in a very long time. Because of the realignment, there’s so much pressure and eyes on the game, especially with a lot of new hires for our staff — we have a new offensive coordinator, that’s another huge thing. When there’s focus on Boise State potentially doing something with the Pac-12, I think it’s a really big thing to have on our resume, if we win to say ‘we beat UW.’ I know right now, UW is ranked No. 10 in the AP Polls, so it’s a really big thing for our school.

E: You mentioned a new offensive coordinator. Why was there coaching turnover on a team that was undefeated in the conference last year?

M: We got Bush Hamdan in, like, the middle of December last year. We had a lot of issues with our offense last year — we had Hank Bachmeier transfer, and after our loss against UTEP, we fired Tim Plough. That was a huge move for us, especially starting out the season — I think it was the middle of September that we did the offensive coordinator firing. Especially having a sophomore quarterback in Taylen Green, I think it’s important to have an offensive coordinator that’s very strategic in the way that they use our offense, especially because our running game is very deep; we have George Holani and Ashton Jeanty, who combined for over 2,000 yards between them last year, and also 17 rushing touchdowns. I think it’s important to have an offensive coordinator that’s very much running game dominated, especially with the way our offense works.

E: You mentioned the stars like Green and Holani, but is there anyone more under the radar who needs to step up for Boise to win this game?

M: I have said this for a few years now, ever since my freshman year when I worked for Boise State athletics. There’s this guy named Seyi Oladipo, he’s coming in as a junior and he’s going to take over for the nickel position, which is a little bit new for him. He’s incredibly good, in this hybrid safety role he had three interceptions in the last two years and one of the only pick-sixes last season. He’s really great for Boise State, especially with a defense that is going through a rebuilding stage, utilizing some of their talent that has had minor roles in the last few years is something that I see Boise State doing and would be very useful for them.

E: Boise ended up just outside of the preseason AP top 25, but received 17 votes. Is that ranking fair, or should they have made the top 25?

M: I honestly think it’s a little generous. I think that Boise State is going through a rebuilding phase. We lost a lot of players to the draft and also to eligibility. We lost Scott Matlock to the Chargers. We lost JL Skinner who was great not just as a player but for his energy for Boise athletics. We have some guys coming up like Demitri Washington who could be really good, but there’s no one who I would say is really ‘solid,’ and there’s no really big players besides Taylen Green and George Holani that really stand out, like the other teams who are in the top 25.

E: With that so-called rebuilding phase in mind, what would be considered a successful season for Boise State?

M: Getting back to the Mountain West Championship game is the only acceptable option. We were selected to win the Mountain West for this year, which is really big — we were selected to finish third last year, and ended up going to the championship game despite everything going on and having a new quarterback in Taylen Green. But I think with Green having gone through a full season, this year should be his time to shine. I also think the other Mountain West teams aren’t as strong this year, so there’s no reason Boise State shouldn’t return to the conference championship, and that’s going to be a staple part of whether it’s considered a good season.

E: Can you give us a winner and score prediction?

M: 27-24 Boise State.

