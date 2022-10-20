What they say: Talking Cal football with The Daily Californian

The Washington football team will head to Berkeley on Saturday to face Cal with a chance to secure bowl-eligibility. Ahead of the matchup, The Daily sat down with Cynthia Ge, football beat writer for The Daily Californian, to preview the upcoming duel between the Huskies and the Golden Bears.

EK: This season started off somewhat promising for Cal, but has since cratered off, most recently with an embarrassing loss to Colorado. What’s the current end-of-season expectation for the team?

CG: Just having been at Cal for three years, having followed the football team for three years now, it’s just kind of “Go with the flow and see what happens.” Definitely not very optimistic about performing stellar, even just aiming for bowl eligibility, I think that’s a very optimistic goal that we can kind of look forward to. But this is definitely, I don’t want to say a throwaway season, but definitely just not the way that we expected it to go. It’s only up from here, I think.

EK: What is the enthusiasm level of the fanbase/student body for Cal football?

CG: I don’t think football plays as big of a role in student culture as it does at other schools, just because I feel like we haven’t invested very heavily in our football program in terms of hiring the right coaching staff, and putting our players in the best position they could be in. Just from personal experience going to games, I feel like the season opener is the most exciting when you get most of the student body to show up, but even then, the stadium is nowhere near filled. And then, as the season goes on, I feel like it’s always the trend where the first two games, you start off kind of strong, and you feel like “OK, maybe this is the season that we’re gonna turn things around,” and then something happens midway through, like last week against Colorado, and then attendance is just gonna drop down. As a student, you get the same old feeling of “Here we go again.”

EK: Jaydn Ott has been one of the top running backs in the country this season. What makes him so effective?

CG: I think what he’s really good at is carrying the offense when quarterback Jack Plummer is not able to do so, or if he’s not having the very best performance. Ott is really good at just moving the ball forward, and keeping our offense going when we can’t make plays in the air. I think he’s also really good at explosive plays. In the Arizona game, I think he had two touchdown runs of over 70 yards, which definitely brings life back to the offense. As a true freshman, he’s doing extremely well.

EK: UW and Cal have one common opponent this season, and they both scored 49 points. What did Cal do well in that game that they haven’t in some other games?

CG: Offensive lows, like in the beginning of the Arizona game, and all throughout the Colorado game. I think Plummer was just not really finding his rhythm. He was making bad throws, couldn’t really connect with anyone, and that showed in both of those games. But I think the difference between Arizona and Colorado was that, one, when Plummer couldn’t find his footing at Arizona, Ott definitely moved the ball forward. He had a 73-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game, which definitely was exciting, and I think really drove the momentum for Cal. The other thing is just defensively, Cal just wasn’t making stops. After halftime for Arizona, I think the defense really stepped up, starting putting a lot of pressure on Jayden de Laura, and started forcing those turnovers, which is what really made the difference versus Arizona. In Colorado, I feel like it was just the same static going back and forth, nothing was really happening and no one was really stepping up and shifting the momentum in Cal’s favor.

EK: Besides Jaydn Ott, if Cal wins Saturday, who’s one player or position group that will have to step up?

CG: I definitely think Plummer has to step up. I think the offense, he really drives it, so when he’s not having a good day, the whole offense kind of struggles. I would also say that wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant is also someone to look out for. Especially in the Arizona game, he really stood out in terms of making crucial third-down catches on touchdown drives, so I would look out for him. The two safeties, Daniel Scott and Craig Woodson, I think those two safeties are also people to look out for, they’ve been forcing a lot of turnovers.

EK: Score prediction for Saturday night?

CG: I really want to be optimistic for Cal, but I also watched the Colorado game in the first half, and I’m gonna be really honest, I just had to step away, because nothing was happening. I’m gonna say UW wins this game, and I’m going to go with 32-21.

