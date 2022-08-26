What they say: Talking Kent State football with the Kent Stater’s Jack Berney

After months of speculation, Washington football’s season opener is just over a week away. While all the focus has been on UW, we sat down with Jack Berney, sports director of Kent State’s TV2 news, to get insight on the Huskies’ first opponent.

The following has been edited for clarity and accuracy.

Tell us a little bit about Kent State football. As a Group of Five school in the Mid-American Conference (MAC), it takes a backseat to other Ohio programs, but how large of a fan base exists? What is the appetite for Kent State football?

The appetite for Kent State football is growing in recent years. Our head coach, Sean Lewis, is in his fifth year at Kent State, and he’s really brought a change of culture to the Kent State program. He’s got a lot more people interested, with a lot of the students interested as well. When coach Lewis took over, Kent State was looked at as an untakeable job pretty much. Coach Lewis inherited a 2-10 team, and within two years, they were beating Jordan Love and Utah State in the Frisco Bowl. He’s really changed the culture here and made Kent State one of the better teams in the MAC. Before coach Lewis got here, Kent State had only ever been to three bowl games, and now entering his fifth year, Kent State has already been to two more, so he’s really changed the culture and turned Kent State from one of the lower teams in the MAC to one of the more winning teams in the MAC. It’s been really exciting to see, and it’s got more people interested in Kent State football.

Kent State plays a brutal non-conference slate this year, with road games at UW, Oklahoma, and Georgia. What’s the expectation for a win-loss record this season?

Last year, Kent State went 7-7 overall, including the bowl game. They’re looking at starting with a 1-3 start. They were picked to finish second in the MAC East media poll behind Miami (Ohio), who Kent State beat last year by one. So, I’m going to guess Kent State is going to try to get bowl eligible, get that six wins in the regular season, and hopefully, that’ll be enough to get them in another MAC championship. I would say right around six to seven wins is where this Kent State team should be this season.

Last year, Kent State’s offense led the MAC in yards per game. What’s the pulse on the offense this year?

The big loss for the offense is quarterback Dustin Crum. He was the MAC player of the year last year, a three-year starter for Kent State, and the Frisco Bowl MVP in 2019. He’s now with the Kansas City Chiefs in training camp.

There is a new quarterback in Collin Schlee. I’ve got the chance to watch him in the spring game and in practices, and Collin is a little bit more athletic than Crum. He’s got as strong of an arm, maybe even stronger of an arm than Crum. But Crum has that moxie and that experience, and that’s something Schlee needs to get under his belt, because last year Crum drove this offense.

But there are two names who I think are going to be important. One is our running back, Marquez Cooper. He ran for 1,200 yards last year and 11 touchdowns, and Kent State was 7-1 in games in which he ran for a touchdown last year. In fact, he was named to this year’s Maxwell Award rush list. Another guy is Dante Cephas, who had the second most receiving yards in Kent State history last year and the most receiving yards since 1997. He had over 1,200 yards receiving last year. He was a big vertical threat, and we expect him to do the same this year.

Aside from the new quarterback, what is the other biggest question mark on the roster right now?

I would say the biggest question mark is our defense. When Kent State lost last year, they gave up a lot of first downs and a lot of points. Obviously, that doesn’t fly in college football. It doesn’t fly in games against UW, Oklahoma, Georgia, and it doesn’t fly in the MAC. They did bring in a new defensive coordinator this year, Jeremiah Johnson, who had a lot of success at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level. What I’ve heard from players is that he’s a players coach. They love playing for him.They respond to him in practice. They’re excited to play for him. The veterans on the defense are solid, but they need some other guys to step up. The biggest question mark on defense is whether they can stop the run. Last year, they had some trouble with it, and when they couldn’t stop the run, they couldn’t stop the pass, and it just unraveled. Wyoming’s quarterback ran for 200 yards against them in the bowl game last year, so that’s something they’re going to have to clean up this year. So, the question is, “Can the defense stop the run?” If they can, I think they can be better than expected.

What’s your confidence level, 1-10, that Kent State can knock off UW?

I’ll give Kent State a five or a six. I saw the point spread for this game. Washington is a three touchdown-favorite. I think that’s a little high. Last year, Kent State played Iowa, Texas A&M, and Maryland, and they were in the game for most of the first half. So, I think if Kent State can hang around the first three quarters and maybe make a big play or two on defense, they can be in this game until the very end. I think Kent State will compete in this game, but I still would give the edge to Washington.

Official score prediction for UW-Kent State?

I think it’ll be high scoring, because I think Washington and Kent State are both going to have high powered offenses in this game. So, I’ll go Washington 35, Kent State 27, and I’ll say Kent State is on a drive at the very end to try to tie the game with an eight-point drive, but they make a mistake, get stopped on a fourth down, or something like that.

