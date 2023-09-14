What They Say: Talking Michigan State Football with MSU’s State News

The best way to understand something is to consult the experts. So, ahead of Washington football’s road test at Michigan State, The Daily sat down with Jacob Smith, football reporter for the State News, MSU’s student newspaper.

The following has been modified for brevity and accuracy.

Ethan: What is going on with Mel Tucker and how is it impacting the MSU program?

Jacob: It’s a very interesting situation, because there’s a lot that’s been known previously. The investigation was ongoing — the details were known in July and the athletic director knew about it back then. The file claimed by the woman involved was submitted in December, so it was kind of lingering around, but it’s really been hard to figure out with the news breaking. As of today, Tucker has been suspended without pay indefinitely. They’re going to have Harlon Barnett take over as the interim head coach, so it’s really just a sticky situation because you really don’t know what’s going to happen moving forward and how it’s going to affect the play on the field; it’s hard to predict. There’s going to be a trial that’s going to take place during the bye week that will reveal more information about the situation. If it turns out to be just as bad as the actual assault claim was, then there’s a chance Tucker could be fired that week. That was the main point of the press conference we discussed, was that the investigation is still ongoing. We’re also bringing back Mark Dantonio, who was our head coach before Mel Tucker, and was one of the best head coaches in program history. They’re still going to have to go out this week and play a game against a top 10 opponent, so you just really have to hope it doesn’t affect the guys too much, and hope that the program can move forward in spite of this.

E: MSU has been hot and cold the past couple seasons. What would be considered a success for this season?

J: There’s really been so much uncertainty, because you had a lot of departures such as Keon Coleman and Jayden Reed in the receiver room. Jayden Reed was drafted and Keon Coleman transferred to Florida State, so you had a lot of guys leaving and the transfer portal really played a big role in that. There’s a lot of guys that are stepping up too, especially in the secondary with a lot of younger guys. The expectation for this season is really just uncertainty — you even have a new starting quarterback coming in with Payton Thorne transferring to Auburn. Noah Kim is coming in, a guy who sat behind Thorne, and now he’s getting his shot. When you look at expectations, last year they were 5-7 and missed a bowl game. That certainly wasn’t what the program was looking for after an 11-2 year in 2021. It’s really about just moving forward and staying on a developmental path, because the worst thing you can do is move even farther backwards. You have the Big Ten resume, you have the talent on the roster, so it’s more about just steadily improving and making sure you’re not going backwards. So, a successful season would at least include a bowl game appearance and just steadily improving.

E: Payton Thorne transferred in the offseason, and Noah Kim took over at starting quarterback. How has Kim done so far in the role?

J: Noah Kim has developed under Thorne — he’s a redshirt junior, so he’s had some time building and learning from the guys above him. He wasn’t announced the official starter until about 30 minutes before the first game, so there was a lot of speculation about who would start. He’s had two starts, and he’s been very efficient which is what you hope to look for. Five touchdowns in the year and no interceptions, so he’s looked sharp. His ball security has been good, his completion percentage has been high, so he’s making the right reads. Sometimes it takes him and this offense a little bit to pick up, but he really finds his stride when he gets comfortable. As long as he gets poised, he’s going to have that confidence. He hasn’t been afraid to take deep shots either, and he’s connected on a few of them. He looks good when there’s not much coverage over the middle of the field. Apart from a few slow starts, his play has picked up and it’s really all you can ask for a quarterback. He’s looked about as sharp as he could be for what his expectations were this season.

E: Score prediction and winner?

J: Washington’s offense is scary. If I had to go for a truly unbiased score prediction, I’d say UW wins, 42-21. But you didn’t hear that from me.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.