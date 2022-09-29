What they say: Talking UCLA football with the Daily Bruin

The No. 15 Washington football team is 4-0, and enters its first road game of the season with a wave of momentum. Ahead of Friday night’s matchup with UCLA at the Rose Bowl, The Daily sat down with two sports staffers of The Daily Bruin: sports editor Sam Settleman, and senior staff writer Jon Christon.

UCLA is 4-0, what’s the overall expectation level for the team for the remainder of this season?

Sam: Expectations coming into this season were not super high. The team had a pretty good year last year, kind of a breakthrough year. Dorian Thompson-Robinson comes back for his fifth year, you feel like the offense is in a good position between him and Zach Charbonnet at running back. A lot of turnover on offense in terms of weapons outside, with Greg Dulcich and Kyle Philips leaving. I think the offense was always going to be in a good place, even more turnover on the defensive side. They lost Jerry Azzinaro, probably a good thing for the program, brought in Bill McGovern as defensive coordinator. I think that was kind of the biggest question mark this year, and they really haven’t answered a lot of those questions yet. That group itself is made up of a lot of young guys, a lot of transfers. The defense really hasn’t shown any improvement yet so far, but again, this UCLA team really hasn’t played anybody yet. They played a pretty easy non-conference schedule and then a Colorado team that everyone knows is pretty horrendous. So, I think we’re going to learn a lot on Friday about what this UCLA team can really be.

What is the single biggest factor for low attendance levels at the Rose Bowl?

Jon: I don’t know if there’s one big factor, I think it’s the culmination of three or four different things. I think for this season specifically, so far, it’s been that students haven’t been on campus or in class for those first three games. So you’re always going to get lower attendance for the first few games regardless of who they play, but maybe not that low. I think the past four or five years have been tough on fans. They went 8-4 last year, so it was better, but the end of the Jim Mora era really put this program in a downward spiral. It’s been really hard to climb out of, there’s been a lack of excitement, so when Chip came and won three to four games his first two seasons, and then the COVID-season happened, it was really hard to build the fanbase back up from there. This year, it’s just the non-conference opponents. Not only have they not been good — South Alabama is decent –– but not only have they not been good, but they also haven’t been local either, so it’s not even like you’re getting fans from San Diego State, or Fresno State, or something like that. You’re getting Bowling Green from Ohio, or South Alabama from Alabama. So, you’re not even getting anyone who’s interested in a local matchup. A lot of factors there: just general lack of excitement, bad non-conference opponents, non-local opponents, no students on campus — all that. I think there should be better attendance for this game against Washington. Friday night game, a lot of students on campus. I don’t think it’ll ever be 80,000 in the foreseeable future like it used to be, but I think once they start winning, if they start winning against good teams like this, then the fanbase will start to come back.

What is the feeling surrounding the (potential) Big Ten move?

Sam: For the football program, at least recruiting-wise, it’ll be a benefit for the team. On the other hand, you’re playing Big Ten teams, which are significantly stronger than the Pac-12. I think that program is really going to struggle, but at the end of the day, it’s something we’ve talked about a lot in the past few months. This move was made with nothing but money in mind. It’s all about the media rights deal, and I think the football team, as well as a lot of the other teams on campus, are going to kind of struggle as a result of that. It doesn’t make a lot of sense for a lot of other reasons, but the athletics department is significantly in debt, and they needed this deal to move on and sustain some of their smaller olympic sports on campus. But in terms of being competitive at a football level, and any other sports, it’s not going to really help the program.

We know about DTR and Charbonnet, but who is someone more under the radar that UW should be looking out for?

Sam: On the offensive side, Jake Bobo is a transfer receiver from Duke, he was touted to be the top guy in that receiver group this year. He hasn’t really looked the part this year, but again, there’s not much you can judge from UCLA’s first four games. They played a lot of second and third stringers, we haven’t really got to see the offense in full for four quarters. I think, look for a guy like Jake Bobo to have a big game. In terms of other offensive weapons, they’ve got Kazmeir Allen who’s kind of a veteran guy. Spent a lot of time on special teams, kind of an explosive, home run hitter kind of guy. It seems like this year, he’s found his way into the offense a little bit, he can be a high-volume receiver out of the slot. Out of the backfield, you mentioned Charbonnet, but this team is at its best when it’s having success on the ground. It’s not just Charbonnet; there’s Keegan Jones, [the] second-string running back who’s really shifty. He’s not the same guy as Charbonnet, but can make a lot of plays as a runner and a pass-catcher. I think they have a lot of weapons on offense that might surprise someone who only knows DTR name or Charbonnet.

Jon: One name that Washington fans should be familiar with is Laiatu Latu. What a great story that is that he came back from what was supposed to be a career-ending injury. He’s been nothing short of amazing so far, leading the conference in sacks. He had three against Colorado last week, and it’s just such a good story. I think a lot of Washington fans know his name, and will be excited to see him on the field again, even if it is for the opposing team.

Who wins and score prediction?

Sam: I went with 42-31. I’m a big Michael Penix guy, I’ve seen what he can do so far this year. I think UCLA’s going to have no shot at slowing down this offense. 42 might be a bit too conservative, I think Washington could push 50 against this UCLA defense. The UCLA offense, it’ll get on the board, I think it’ll get to 30. They have no trouble scoring, but keeping up with that Washington offense, I don’t see it.

Jon: Give me 48-45, Washington. Pac-12 after dark, Friday night game. Obviously those games are always wild, and two explosive offenses. UCLA’s defense is definitely capable of scoring 40+ points, and its offense is definitely capable of scoring 40+. At the end of the day, I think Washington’s offense is probably just a little bit better, and obviously Kalen DeBoer has experience coming into the Rose Bowl and winning a high-scoring game, as he did last year with Fresno State.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

