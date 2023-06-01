What they say: Talking Utah softball with The Daily Utah Chronicle’s Elijah Murray

For the first time since 2019, Washington softball is returning to Oklahoma City to compete in the Women’s College World Series (WCWS). But on Thursday night, it’ll be matched up with an opponent that has had to wait far longer for its return trip – the University of Utah.

Ahead of its first appearance in the WCWS since 1994, The Daily sat down with Elijah Murray, softball beat writer for The Daily Utah Chronicle, to preview the upcoming duel between the Huskies and the Utes.

The following has been edited for clarity and accuracy.

Can you describe this season for Utah softball? Was it a season to be expected or a complete surprise?

“Going into this year, we had no expectations at all. While I think we were expected to do a bit better than we normally have done, the Pac-12 is a pretty stacked conference when it comes to softball, so we weren’t expecting to make any waves.

I think things kind of turned around on March 19 when we were playing Arizona, and we had that massive comeback win. ESPN posted that on their Twitter, and that’s kind of when we got national attention on our team. After that, we had bad weather in Utah, so a lot of our games got canceled, and we lost all of our momentum.

Entering the Pac-12 tournament, we had just been swept by UCLA, and then we swept Oregon. So really, I don’t think anyone would have thought we would win the championship, especially with how dominant UCLA was this season. I think we just pulled it all together at the right time, and we built that momentum.”

The Utes have now won 11 of their last 12 games. What has worked well throughout the Pac-12 Tournament and NCAA Regionals?

“Our coaching experience has helped us a lot, as our head coach was on the last Utah team to go to the World Series back in 1994. [Amy Hogue] has the experience to lead the girls. Our batting has been amazing pretty much the entire season. Ellessa Bonstrom has been amazing, and she made the All-American team for the second year in a row.

Also, the fact that we had a home-field advantage throughout Regionals was a big advantage, as well. We were selling out each game, and we kept breaking attendance records for softball. The school has rallied behind them, and I think that has fueled them to carry on.”

What is the identity of this Utah softball team?

“Our pitching is important, but our bats are what drives us – all of our games are all pretty high-scoring. We lost the first one against San Diego State 4-3, but then we went on to win 10-1 and 7-2. The pitching is great in limiting the scoring, but if we were to get in a shootout against Washington, the offense would be the one to pull us through to the end.”

What offensive players will be the difference makers in this WCWS matchup?

“[Aliya] Belarde is batting .400, [Haley] Denning is .388, and [Sophie] Jacquez is .385. Those types of numbers are pretty hard to ignore. Two other girls to watch out for are Julia Jimenez and Bonstrom – they’re our leading home-run hitters. Bonstrom has 11, and Jimenez has 10 on the season, and they’re batting .337 and .355, respectively. They’re not always in the headlines, but when they are, it’s for a good reason.”

Who do you have winning on Thursday night, and what’s the final score?

“I got to go with my Utes, but I do have a feeling that it’s going to be a shootout. Both teams are excited, it’s the first game of the tournament, and it’s on ESPN. They’re going to want to show out, so I think it will be an absolute shootout. The pitching will be good, but the stage is going to propel it to a high-scoring game. I got Utah winning in a close one, 7-6.”

Reach The Daily Utah Chronicle’s sports writer Elijah Murray at e.murray@dailyutahchronicle.com. Twitter: @_e__g__m_

Reach Sports Editor Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

Like what you're reading? Support The Daily's coverage of the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City here.