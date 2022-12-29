What would an Alamo Bowl win mean for DeBoer, UW?

Everything is bigger in Texas.

True, the Alamo Bowl pales to the likes of the Rose Bowl and College Football Playoff in terms of size and importance. But for the Washington football team and head coach Kalen DeBoer, it has ramifications the size of San Antonio’s Tower of the Americas.

Some of the Huskies’ potential implications are obvious: the fifth 11-win season in school history, a potential top-10 finish, and a blistering end to DeBoer’s first season at the helm.

But beneath the surface lies an even more glaring reason for importance.

Despite the Huskies’ success, they’ve gone relatively under the radar on the national scale. In order to fully perch themselves among the nation’s elite teams entering the new year, UW has to cash in on a major opportunity for exposure Thursday night.

“We talked about that [national exposure] early on,” DeBoer said. “We’ve spoke about that throughout the season when we’ve had those earlier starts on national TV, and this is one of those. They’re proud, and we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished this year, and we’re really looking forward to putting our product out there for the country to see.”

Facing No. 20 Texas won’t be a walk in the park (or along the river, for that matter). The Longhorns have something to prove for themselves, that, contrary to their 8-4 record, they can re-establish their history as a powerhouse.

“Their physicality, overall, especially late in the year, is what jumps off the screen to me,” DeBoer said. “There’s an intensity that Texas plays with that we’re going to have to be ready for.”

No, it’s not the Rose Bowl, but bowl wins are never to be taken for granted. Since 2001, UW has won just four bowl games. Bowl wins in a marquee, top-20 matchup are certainly not something to overlook.

Beating a team like Texas in a respected bowl game would not only cement UW as a national contender, it would skyrocket confidence within the program to a high with seven consecutive wins.

It would also make for a polished final product after an entire season of improvement following early growing pains.

“It was never about [wins], it was about us every day, being the best we can be,” DeBoer said. “I think we have improved in a lot of areas that matter, and it starts with what we can control.”

With an overwhelming concoction of key players pledging their return to the team for next season, Thursday’s game is the only obstacle left keeping UW’s ball of momentum rolling at supersonic speed into 2023.

“I do feel like they’re getting that momentum that continues to just keep us moving forward when you see another guy,” DeBoer said. “More and more guys decide to stick around and want to be a part of this, not just this week, but on to next year and 2023.”

UW has become exceedingly confident in its abilities throughout the season. This is a team that, under old formatting, could have been the conference champion, as Texas coach Steve Sarkisian even highlighted during Wednesday’s press conference. But if the Huskies are to prove their might to the rest of the country, they’ll first have to escape the Alamo with a Texas-sized victory.

