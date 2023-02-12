White, Asomaning, Eikeng among stars of Husky Classic

White and Asomaning stand out in day one of Husky Classic

In a fast-moving atmosphere at Dempsey Indoor for the first day of the Husky Classic, all eyes were on Jayden White.

The junior weight thrower once again impressed in an event where just one week prior, at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic, White posted the highest throw of the day by a collegiate athlete.

“I’m working back off a couple of injuries,” White said. “I'm just looking for a rhythm and I finally found it.”

White has established himself as a force in the weight throw event. The All-American sought to best his own school record Friday, with a high throw of 73-08.75, White won the event by nearly 4 meters.

When approaching a meet day, White tries not to let it all get to his head.

“I listen to some R&B,” White said. “It’s pretty easy for me to get too hyped up, so I try to keep it chill.”

White’s counterpart in the women’s weight throw, junior Beatrice Asomaning, established her own credentials in the event. Her winning throw of 67-03.50 also bested the competition by almost 4 meters.

“Today, I think it started off well,” Asomaning said. “I felt a better rhythm, especially with the last couple days where practices were iffy.”

Despite owning the No. 2 throw in school history, the junior has even loftier ambitions.

“I’m just trying to hit 21 [meters], then break the school record,” Asomaning said. “Just trying to set that up so I can be in a good place for next year and make it to nationals.” [CQ7- Interview]

While the weight throwers certainly impressed, other UW athletes made their mark during the Husky Classic. Junior Ida Eikeng set the No. 3 mark in school history in the 60-meter hurdles and sophomore Lauren Heggen won the triple jump event with a leap of 12.19 meters to tie her indoor PR.

Capping off the first day of the Husky Classic, sophomore Danielle Hunter and freshman Anna Terrell finished second and third in the 200-meter dash with times of 25.08 and 25.43 respectively.

Multi-event athlete Ida Eikeng shines in day two of the Husky Classic

As the 800-meter race finished at Dempsey Indoor, junior Ida Eikeng collapsed into the awaiting arms of her coaches and friends.

The multi-event athlete, fresh off setting the school record in the pentathlon last week at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, has her eyes set on another goal.

“Indoor nationals,” Eikeng said. “I’m placed third right now, so I'm hoping I can put up a battle for the win.”

At the Husky Classic, Eikeng competed in four events. She placed second in the 60-meter hurdles, fourth in the high jump, and fifth in shot put. In her least favorite event, [CQ3-interview] the 800 meter, she set a new PR by three seconds.

“I prefer the heptathlon outdoors,” Eikeng said. “So, doing well in the pentathlon was a really good indicator that I am on the right track.”[CQ-3- interview]

As day two of the event rolled along, the impressive performances continued from field athletes.

Sophomore Prestin Artis checked into the long jump event with a leap of 24-10. While that distance was enough to win the event, Artis still wasn’t satisfied.

“I was doing everything I needed to do,” Artis said. “But I just didn’t execute today — my goal is to get above 7.80….hopefully we can make natty’s.”

Artis already stands at No. 4 in the school’s long jump records, and is looking to climb the ranks even further.

Artis was not the lone Husky to win his field event; junior MaKayla Kelby extended her school record in shot put with a winning throw of 55-10.50.

Right behind Kelby was redshirt freshman Kaia Tupu-South. Her toss of 53-00.00 was good enough for second in the event. The duo of Kelby and Tupu-South own the top two shot put distances in school history.

Rounding out the day at Dempsey Indoor were juniors Sophie O’Sullivan and Carley Thomas who won the mile and 800-meter respectively. Redshirt freshman Nathan Green came in second and set a new school record in the 800-meter with a time of 1:46.99.

UW will be back at Dempsey Indoor Feb. 24 and Feb 25 for the Ken Shannon Last Chance Invite.

Reach Contributing writer Jack Norris at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jack_enorris

