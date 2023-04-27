Will any Huskies hear their name called at the 2023 NFL Draft?

With the NFL Draft looming, the Washington faithful will hope to hear a few familiar names announced from Kansas City this weekend.

Senior offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland will most likely be the first name called for the Huskies. The 6-foot-7, 321-pound Kirkland started 10 games last season for UW at left guard, and his stellar play earned him first team All-Pac-12 honors.

Both Pro Football Focus and NFL.com project Kirland as a day three draft pick; the main knocks on Kirkland typically entail his unusually tall frame for a guard and his injury history. Kirkland is also much older than many top prospects, as the lineman turns 25 in July.

“Also, more see me as a guard, I mean, that’s what I played more in college, more than half my career, I was a guard,” Kirkland said. “I’m completely fine with that. I think it’s a great advantage for me to be inside being [so] big. I have length over others, so like I told them, I’m really down to play whatever.”

Kirkland’s strengths lie in his versatility, having experience starting at both tackle and guard during his five seasons with the Huskies. His ability to reach the second level on run blocks and his finesse as a pass blocker should also translate seamlessly at the next level.

“[I’m] way bigger than most offensive lineman,” Kirkland said. “So just being able to display that I can move better for what my size would be, I think that’s great.”

Kirkland, however, is not the only offensive lineman for the Huskies on NFL scouts’ radars; fellow senior guard Henry Bainivalu has garnered attention from various teams, as he currently stands as a late-seventh round pick to undrafted free-agent on most draft boards.

Bainivalu started all 13 games last season for the Huskies at right guard, with his play earning him an All-Pac-12 honorable mention bid.

Like Kirkland, Bainivalu possesses next-level size and strength, measuring in at 6-foot-6 and 306-pounds. With his strength, Bainivalu provides exceptional push in the run game, while also having great lower body discipline when pulling.

“Right now, my body’s feeling good,” Bainivalu said. “I’ve done a lot of training over the past few months and it’s fun to see how everything comes into fruition.”

However, his athleticism leaves something to be desired, according to NFL scouts. Despite the NFL frame, a 5.5-second 40-yard dash and an 8.34-second three-cone drill do not place Bainivalu in the same standings as many of the top offensive line prospects in the draft.

Moving to the other side of the ball, senior defensive-end Jeremiah Martin projects similarly to Bainivalu as a preferred undrafted free-agent.

After transferring from Texas A&M in 2020, Martin exploded in his senior season for the Huskies, totalling 38 tackles and an impressive 8.5 sacks, second to only junior linebacker Bralen Trice for UW.

Martin’s stellar season, coupled with an All-Pac-12 first team nod, still are not enough to certify Martin as a sure-fire selection.

The main concerns with Martin come from his positional ambiguity. Martin, at 6-foot-4, 261-pounds possesses the size of a next level outside linebacker, but lacks the speed, quickness, and agility needed for the position. On the other hand, Martin lacks the size to project as a 4-3 defensive end.

Despite the lack of draft talent this season for the Huskies, they will look to send a plethora of players to the 2024 NFL draft; most notably, senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., senior receiver Rome Odunze, junior receiver Jalen McMillan, and the aforementioned Bralen Trice.

Overall, while it may be unlikely to hear all three names called during the NFL Draft this weekend, all three players have the potential to crack a roster and make an impact for an NFL team this upcoming season.

Reach contributing writer Danny Williams at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Dannyw_22

