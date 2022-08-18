With new UW coaching staff, Junior Alexander feels back where he belongs

Junior Alexander is finally home.

This isn’t the first stop in Seattle for the redshirt freshman Washington wide receiver. As a four-star prospect from Auburn, Alexander excelled at the nearby Kennedy Catholic High School, helping the Lancers advance to the 4A state playoff quarterfinals as a sophomore in 2018.

But despite growing up a Huskies fan, Alexander felt under-recruited by then-wide receivers coach Junior Adams and the UW coaching staff.

“I just felt like, honestly, I wasn’t getting recruited hard enough by the previous [receivers] coach, Junior Adams,” Alexander said. “I decided that moving on and going somewhere else to make a name for myself would have been better for me.”

As Washington failed to keep the blue-chip commitment in its own backyard, Alexander instead announced his 2020 commitment to Arizona State.

When Alexander entered the transfer portal last winter, however, the new UW coaching staff didn’t overlook him.

“When [Ryan Grubb] recruited me, when I entered the transfer portal, same with coach [Kalen] DeBoer because those were the two that recruited me, they recruited me with love and affection,” Alexander said. “Once I found out coach [JaMarcus Shephard] was coming, it was just another addition to the greatness that we’re going to be having in this state.”

Two years from his initial commitment, Alexander is back home, with mere weeks until he suits up in the purple and gold for game action.

Sure, it took a new coaching staff to lure him here, and ASU’s turmoil likely didn’t hurt either, but Alexander is back nonetheless, and UW’s new wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard is happy to have him.

“He was certainly swimming, probably drinking out of a firehose this spring, and I think it was to his benefit completely,” Shephard said. “I think the guys have really bought into him and his personality, and he’s kind of gravitated towards the guys, so I think that now with him feeling like he has a true role, I think he’s really starting to turn his game up to the next level. He’s getting better every day.”

Alexander would admit that his arrival onto the field wasn’t quite as smooth as he would have hoped. But as the offseason progressed, Alexander became accustomed to the new offense and elevated his game.

“It was kind of sketchy at first, trying to just remember plays and hand signals, all of that,” Alexander said. “Having the summer workouts and being around the team in the offense and everything, coming into fall camp it felt like I really knew everything, and I’ve been feeling a lot more comfortable and been able to focus on my game more instead of figuring out which hand signal is which, where to line up and stuff like that.”

Perhaps Alexander’s most noteworthy moment of the offseason came in the public eye, with the April 30 spring preview serving as an unofficial “Homecoming” party for Alexander.

On a contested ball thrown down the sideline, Alexander gained a step, then stuck his left arm out around the 30-yard line and came down with the ball for a 37-yard gain.

The quarterback on the play? Washington’s redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Huard, who threw passes to Alexander during historic seasons at Kennedy Catholic High School.

The mention of Huard prompts a wide smile from Alexander, who has fond memories with Huard from years back.

“He’s my best friend,” Alexander said. “We’ve been friends since we were in fifth grade, and it never stopped. He continued to support me even when I went to ASU, and we talked weekly.”

So when Alexander was looking for a new college last winter, it was only natural for Huard to contribute to the recruiting sweepstakes.

“When I told him I was going into the transfer portal, he was one of the first guys on the radar like ‘Look, we’ve gotta get you home, we’ve gotta get you to be a Dawg,’” Alexander said. “I was like, I feel better at home. I feel more comfortable being around my family, but not only family, the friends I grew up with as well. So [Huard] was definitely a big part of that recruiting process when I was in the transfer portal.”

The coaching staff, evidently, was another main component to Alexander’s decision to give UW another look and ultimately commit to the hometown team. And from day one, Alexander has felt authenticity from the coaching staff, and feels that this time, he’s been embraced by Washington.

“They opened their arms up with love and affection, and they brought me into the family and I’ve been fitting in ever since,” Alexander said. “Coach DeBoer, he’s been a really good coach and mentor. So has Coach [Shephard], he brings a lot of energy to our room and he’s the one that really gets us going.”

In a crowded wide receivers room featuring established sophomores Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze, as well as redshirt freshman Ja’Lynn Polk, among others, it’s unclear exactly where Alexander sits on the wide receiver pecking order. But one thing is clear: Shephard and the coaches see a role for him in the offense.

“Junior Alexander, I believe, has taken a big jump,” Shephard said. “Obviously he started from ground zero, because he arrived here two days before we started camp. Now going into fall camp I think he’s done a pretty decent job of establishing himself as a guy who can contribute to this football team.”

Washington is happy to have Alexander, and likewise, Alexander is happy to be back in Washington. Well, minus the gloomy winter climate, at least.

“Actually being able to witness, and see how beautiful Seattle and everything is, in the summer and everything, I know it’s about to be crappy here in a few weeks, in a few months,” Alexander said. “I’m really just embracing it, enjoying it, seeing how beautiful the skyline is. I can see the skyline from where I live. It’s beautiful, it’s amazing. Being on the water, this is my first time ever this summer since I’ve been living here that I’ve been on Lake Washington, so that’s pretty cool.”

Husky Stadium is just a short way from Alexander’s home in Auburn. And while his arrival to UW was much more prolonged, he finally feels back at home.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

