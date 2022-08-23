With Penix Jr. named starter, where do Morris and Huard stand?

The outlook on Washington football’s offensive depth chart became significantly less foggy Tuesday when head coach Kalen DeBoer named junior Michael Penix Jr. as UW’s starting quarterback.

After an offseason of deliberation, DeBoer expressed confidence that putting Penix Jr. at the helm is the best option for the Huskies.

“You go with who’s going to lead you up and down the field and who gives you the best chance to win a football game, and that’s Michael,” DeBoer said.

But with every yin, there’s a yang, and Washington’s declaration of Penix Jr. at starting quarterback means that its other two quarterbacks, sophomore Dylan Morris and redshirt freshman Sam Huard, are relegated to the sidelines, at least for the time being.

For Huskies fans, seeing a different quarterback under center may be a refreshing change of pace. After all, Morris led the Pac-12 in interceptions and went 4-7 as a starter in 2021, and Huard threw four interceptions in his sole start, a 40-13 Apple Cup loss. But while they may not evoke the fondest memories, DeBoer noted that they are not the same quarterbacks as they were last year.

“The thing I also really want to make sure I say is, I know the Husky fans and Husky Nation all know [Morris] and [Huard] and have seen them play,” DeBoer said. “I can tell you that these two guys are different quarterbacks than what they know.”

He went on to continue mentioning the improvements that have been made in later weeks of the offseason and their ability to fill in, if necessary.

“Once we got into week two and week three, you saw the offensive line get more comfortable and give them more time, and those guys have really been able to go to work and have some phenomenal days picking apart the defense at times,” DeBoer said. “Those two guys are more than ready to play.”

They may be ready to play, but with Tuesday’s announcement, Morris and Huard won’t be playing to start the season — barring a Penix Jr. injury or a cushy UW lead late in a game, at least.

So Morris and Huard, who have been committed to Washington since the Petersen era, have implications to deal with moving forward.

For Morris, the announcement breaks his two-year streak of opening the season as starting quarterback, and the second time he’s been sidelined, dating back to last year’s Apple Cup.

The sole consolation for Morris is the fact that he was listed ahead of Huard for No. 2 on the depth chart. But even then, DeBoer noted that the measure isn’t set in stone, and Morris and Huard could continue to fluctuate on the depth chart.

Morris has three years of eligibility left, but after losing out on the starting job, it’s unclear how much of that time he is willing to risk sitting on the bench for. Penix Jr. also has two years of eligibility, and Morris certainly won’t want to waste both of those in his shadow.

However, Morris’ competitive spirit means he may not be done at UW. For offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, Morris’ presence is certainly a welcomed one for the offense.

“Dylan’s a guy that everybody trusts,” Grubb said. “He’s going to get up, he’s going to know exactly what to do, how to move somebody, change the protection.”

As far as backup quarterbacks go, Morris is a steady hand. He hasn’t been the most optimal quarterback of all time, but with 15 games as a starter under his belt, Morris could be substituted into the offense at any moment and comfortably take the reins.

The coaching staff has expressed nothing but praise for Morris, and he evidently made enough strides in the offseason to contend with Penix Jr. for the starting spot. Morris has been called a competitor to the highest degree, and he may not be done competing at UW.

As for Huard, there may not be anyone Washington has pulled for harder. A five-star recruit from the local Kennedy Catholic High School, Huard committed to Washington in 2018. The son and nephew of two former UW quarterbacks, Huard was lauded by the fanbase as a hometown hero and the next great Huskies quarterback.

So when things began to go south for UW in 2021, the Huskies’ fanbase clamored for Huard to take over at starting quarterback. Then, when the freshman was thrust into the Apple Cup for his first start without a head coach and with the team crumbling around him, there’s nothing that would have pleased Washington more than Huard arriving like a knight in shining armor, winning the Apple Cup, and pulling the program out of the rubble for a new dawn of UW football.

The actual outcome, however, was far from a fairy tale. Huard looked out of sorts all game, struggled to ever gain his footing, and became the poster child of UW’s first Apple Cup loss since 2012.

This offseason, however, Huard showed flashes of his untapped potential, most notably in an impressive spring game performance in front of the fans. Grubb and DeBoer praised his progress all throughout spring and fall camp, and the redshirt freshman expressed confidence in his progression.

Despite his improvements, however, Huard finds himself not only behind Penix Jr. for the starting position, but behind Morris for the backup role as well. But Huard isn’t far behind Morris, according to Grubb.

“It’s close,” Grubb said. “Of all three guys, the guy who made the biggest jump overall in camp was Sam. There were some operational things and sacks and turnovers from the spring where I thought Sam grew lightyears in that regard.”

Given Huard has four years of eligibility remaining and his affinity remains for the Huskies and his desire to lead the charge on Montlake, a transfer from Huard is less plausible than it is from Morris. Since Huard is not far behind Morris in the pecking order, it’s not inconceivable for the staff to give Huard a nod over Morris for the starting job in 2022 if Penix Jr. is injured or his performance dips.

Huard may not be the silver bullet, instant starter that fans had high hopes for coming out of high school, but lofty fanbase expectations are hardly ever reasonable. If Huard can continue to improve throughout the 2022 season, he can still posture himself as the future starting quarterback for UW.

Huard could transfer to a lower-level program and become a surefire starter for next season, sure, but he also remains the long term option with the most upside for the Huskies. He made the biggest leap in the offseason, and if he continues to grow into his potential, he could be the quarterback of the future for UW.

Additionally, as is the case in collegiate athletics, the competition will never fully cease to exist, even with Penix Jr. named starter. Just ask former quarterback Jake Browning, who was benched in the third quarter of a 7-6 game in his senior season. DeBoer mentioned that all three quarterbacks were very capable of starting, and Grubb expressed that they weren’t far off each other.

Translation: Quarterback competitions don’t always end in August.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

