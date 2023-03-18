With star quarterback already in place, UW’s offense is ready to run it back

This offseason is a little different than the last for Michael Penix Jr.

Last year, Penix Jr. arrived on Montlake and was instantly thrust into a three-way quarterback battle which spanned all the way into mid-August. Penix Jr. eventually won the gig, but even then questions loomed as to whether he would perform at a high level, much less ascend to utter stardom.

Everybody knows how that went. Penix Jr. blew past all expectations in Washington’s revamped offense, throwing for 4,641 yards, scoring 35 total touchdowns, and leading the Huskies to 11 wins and a top-10 ranking. Then, he sweetened the deal by returning for another year, this time with Heisman hype replacing depth chart controversy.

Unlike last year, there’s no question as to who is slotted at No. 1 on the QB depth chart. Now with complete ownership of the offense and the confidence of a guy who signed off on “Big Penix Energy” T-shirts, Penix Jr. is raring to go.

“Now, I’m getting all the ones’ reps,” Penix Jr. said. “That’s the difference. It was different splitting up reps with two other guys, it’s like, ‘OK, you don’t get as many reps with the ones.’ But now, I can get more reps with the ones, get more of our rhythm down, get better with our connections and stuff like that.”

Having a no-doubter decision at the most important position on the field is a relief for head coach Kalen DeBoer. Instead of dissecting a tightly-contested quarterback battle, DeBoer can put Penix Jr.’s name down in sharpie and move on to another position.

“There’s something to that,” DeBoer said. “When you know who’s walking out there with the ones and leading the charge, and then who’s going out there with the twos, those guys are just doing a great job.”

It’s nice to have an elite quarterback returning, and it doesn’t hurt Penix Jr. that he gets to build off already established chemistry with junior receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan, as both players bypassed the NFL Draft and returned to Washington.

“Those guys are big time guys,” Penix Jr. said. “Two, 1,000-yard receivers coming back, that’s a big time thing. Being able to have those guys back, it’s amazing. Just seeing the progress, seeing how much those guys have elevated their game — even since last year, since the Texas game. Just seeing how much more knowledge they’re getting within the playbook, and just coming out here and playing fast so that whenever we connect with each other we’re on the same page.”

The Huskies have their top quarterback, as well as several top receivers, already in place. They’ve also entered year two under offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, meaning that veteran players don’t need to spend as much time on installation and implementation of a new system.

“Being able to get them all lined up, it doesn’t sound all foreign to them,” Grubb said. “Just the confidence that they step out here with, they get out here and they know what to expect from a practice, so you’re not wasting energy on some of those things where the guys don’t know what’s gonna be next — there’s an efficiency to that that’s fun to work with.”

When rumors swirled of Grubb departing for Alabama, it could have turned the offseason on its head and forced UW to become acclimated to a new offensive coordinator. Grubb decided to stay, however, giving the offense all the cohesion it needs through the offseason.

“We’re blessed to have him as a coach,” Penix Jr. said. “We just trust him, and what he puts in each and every week, and we just go out and execute to the best of our abilities.”

It’s only mid-March, but UW is fortunate enough to have an offense already established — and a successful offense, at that. They’re familiar with the system that Grubb has created, and with Grubb’s return, the pieces are already in place for Penix Jr. and his offense.

“You come in, everybody knows the plays,” Penix Jr. said. “But seeing the people understand why the plays are called, what we’re trying to get to and how we’re going to beat this certain coverage, that’s what’s been shown a lot, and guys have been progressing each and every day with that.”

In 2022, UW finished second in the nation in yards per game, and sat atop the leaderboard of passing yards per game.

That happened last year, after installing an entirely new coaching staff, quarterback, and offensive system in the offseason. Now that those variables are in place for the Huskies, the dial for their offensive potential has been cranked to the maximum level.

“We felt like we had a lot of improvement, and we’re definitely going to do that,” Penix Jr. said. “The ceiling — there is no ceiling.”

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

