With starting positions on the horizon, stocks are rising after week three of fall camp

Junior running back Dillon Johnson is no stranger to talent at the quarterback position.

Since his first step onto the collegiate landscape, the ex-Mississippi State Bulldog had front-row access to the revolving door of professional-grade quarterbacks inside the Southeastern Conference. From his maroon-clad sideline, Johnson watched Ole Miss product Matt Corral, Alabama prodigy Bryce Young, and Kentucky sensation Will Levis torch the Starkville defense for 154 points in five games over the past two seasons.

But there’s no one quite like Mike.

“We’re different,” Johnson said. “We’re different over here. We got a lot of guys in the receiver room, and we obviously have Mike Penix Jr., which everyone knows. Mike threw a ball yesterday to Rome [Odunze]; I ain’t never seen anything like it.”

Johnson can be excused for his veneration – this is his first season admiring senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. from up close, after all. But even head coach Kalen DeBoer, who’s sharing a sideline with Penix Jr. for a third season, is still awestruck.

“He had an amazing week,” DeBoer said. “To come back and feel like he’s probably as strong, if not stronger, than he was before fall camp. I thought he had an amazing week; he was throwing the ball really well – and accurate. He’s throwing those balls from the hash to the sideline like we’ve all seen last year, and maybe on another level.”

Unlike last season, where a three-headed quarterback battle dominated fall camp storylines – the race for the final starting spots has flown a bit more under the radar – gracing DeBoer with ample time to shore up final decisions on the depth chart, most notably the cornerback and running back positions.

“I think by the middle of [next] week, we’ll know the starters,” DeBoer said. “If it was a quarterback, we’d be assigning who that starter would be already. But, most of the other positions, we’ll do the assessment of the scrimmage, and we’ll spend a couple days away from ball, which allows us to really kind of hone in on those final positions.”

However, the Huskies certainly aren’t making the decisions any easier for DeBoer and Co., with the competition heating up alongside the weather.

“It was a good week of practice,” DeBoer said. “The part I liked about the practices this week is that it built up, and Thursday was our best day. It’s the hottest week we’ve practiced in since I’ve been here. So I was really feeling good about how the guys continued to get better as the week went on.”

One of those groups is at corner, leaving a dilemma for cornerback coach Julius Brown ahead of the Sept. 2 opener. One of his slots has already been solidified after adding Oklahoma State transfer Jabbar Muhammad. As for the others,- those are still up for grabs. But the secret to who will be lining up across from Boise State’s receivers isn’t necessarily kept under lock and key.

“We keep track of everything every day, so the guys know exactly where they stand,” Brown said. “It’s basically a stock board. You either go up or you go down, and we literally keep track of every single stat, so when they walk in they know exactly how practice went. You either earn the opportunity to get more reps, or you lose that opportunity. The guys know, and they’ve been pushing hard; they’re competing with each other, and it’s been fun to see.”

But unlike the companies that go public at the New York Stock Exchange, there are significantly fewer factors that can affect your stock price here.

Brown summed it up best:

If you want to improve your stock: “Make plays in practice.”

If you want your stock to drop: “Don’t make plays in practice.”

Notes

DeBoer acknowledged that freshman safety Diesel Gordon is the second Washington football player indefinitely suspended. Freshman running back Tybo Rogers’ suspension was announced two weeks ago.

DeBoer noted that sophomore cornerback Elijah Jackson has had the “stronger grasp” on the cornerback position opposite Muhammad. Jackson forced a fumble in Saturday’s scrimmage.

Johnson had a touchdown on Saturday, but DeBoer acknowledged that he’s still getting his legs underneath him and working back into shape after two minor knee surgeries this past year.

Saturday’s scrimmage was only 75 plays, 15 less than the first scrimmage in fall camp. According to DeBoer, this was to plan. He did note that they “still have a day full of full pads or two where we can get some extra work in if we feel it’s necessary.”

Reach Sports Editor Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.