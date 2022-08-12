With the band (mostly) back together, Washington receivers ready to thrive

In the past several months for Washington football, the wide receivers group has been heralded as one of the roster’s greatest strengths.

With sophomores Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze set to return among others, including redshirt freshman Ja’Lynn Polk, the position group has been noted as one set to break out under a revamped offense.

But when the offseason began, strength and numbers, at the receivers position, was far from a guarantee.

In early January, wide receivers coach Junior Adams unexpectedly defected from the program for rival Oregon, and concerns of a mass wide receiver exodus instantly arose.

So after Terrell Bynum, the Huskies leading receiver in 2021, hit the road for USC, fears began to mount that if a pass were thrown, there wouldn’t be anyone in purple around to catch it.

Washington’s young core of receivers were at a crossroads: stay at Washington and put faith in a new receivers coach, or go the Bynum route and seek greener pastures elsewhere.

For McMillan, the decision wasn’t one to be made in haste, but ultimately, he maintained his allegiance to the Huskies.

“I was scared, of course, because when your receiver coach leaves, you get scared,” McMillan said. “You go to your parents, you go to your family, just pray about it, think about it, talk about it, and we all came down to the bottom of it. Thankfully, I’m here now.”

McMillan wasn’t alone in the process. He consulted with his fellow receivers, and he believes the process banded them even closer together.

“It was something that we all came together, and we were scared,” McMillan said. “There was one day where we all talked on the phone in a group chat, and we all just came together and it was a special moment. We’ll probably be tight for life.”

It didn’t hurt that Washington swiftly reeled in its new receivers coach, looking to the midwest to pull in one of the premier assistant coaches in the sport, Purdue’s JaMarcus Shephard.

Shephard is notorious for his energy and authenticity, which made him an instant hit among his new personnel group.

“He brought everything to the table,” McMillan said. “The same day I met him, I knew he was a special connection and that we were gonna build a special relationship.”

Alongside McMillan, Odunze and Polk followed suit with a return to Montlake, as well as sophomore Taj Davis and junior Giles Jackson, giving Shephard a plethora of weapons to mold in his first season with Washington. In addition, Junior Alexander transferred from Arizona State in the offseason, and the lengthy list of potential contributors continued to stretch.

“I think every single one of them can realistically contribute,” Shephard said. “Every single one of them needs to be prepared to play.”

Shephard’s arrival was much welcomed by Polk, who has undergone several transitions in the past couple of years, transferring to UW from Texas Tech in 2021, and sticking around for a new coaching staff after appearing in just three games last season. Now, Polk feels that he is finally settled in and ready to burst out under the new conditions.

After all, Polk has shown flashes. After suffering what was presumed season-ending injury in the first game, Polk defied the odds by returning for the Colorado game, where he hauled in a 55-yard touchdown pass.

“A lot of people really didn’t think I was going to come back,” Polk said. “I always say that preparation is so important, because you never know when your opportunity is going to come. And that’s why I love this staff so much and Coach Shephard, because they hold that standard.”

It’s a new start for Alexander, certainly. It’s a new start for Polk, as well. But more than anything, it’s a new start for everyone involved, after a passing attack that was largely subdued in 2021.

“They’re excited about the opportunity,” Shephard said. “It’s a new style of offense, so we’re gonna be reliant on the receivers a little bit more in the offense, so certainly it’s welcomed for those guys.”

Of course, there’s still the elephant in the room: the fact that it remains unclear who will be under center to deliver passes to the receivers when the season begins, as a starting quarterback has yet to be named.

The wide receivers don’t know where the passes will be coming from, but frankly, they don’t give a damn.

“We don’t care who throws the ball,” Shephard said. “All I want to know is, ‘Can I get the ball thrown to me?’ When you’re a taker, when you’re a guy who wants to take the football, it doesn’t matter how it gets there, just find a way to get it and take it out of the sky.”

In any event, Shephard and his receivers are bringing the energy. They’re excited, and they’re having fun. Huskies hope that the same will be said of their offense come September. McMillan certainly believes it will be.

“It’s so fun,” McMillan said. “You definitely want to play in this offense if you’re a receiver.”

McMillan, as well as the remainder of the receivers group, may have had doubts last winter about returning to Montlake. After all, not everyone was convinced enough to stay and play for Washington. But for the core that remains, they no longer have any such doubts.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

