Women’s basketball looks to break losing streak with mountain schools on the horizon

Having yet to pick up a conference win nearly halfway through Pac-12 play, the Washington women’s basketball team continues to face a challenge looking ahead to the rest of the season.
In the midst of a 0-6 conference losing streak, Washington heads on the road this week to face Utah and Colorado for the first time this season.
After going 0-2 in their back-to-back weekend matchups against rival Washington State, head coach Tina Langley addressed possible setbacks, while also outlining what she believes has helped the team through its woes up until now.
“Most games, we can walk into the locker room at the end and have some enthusiasm for where we’re headed, especially after each conference game — until this last game,” Langley said. “I think this last game, we were all a little disappointed because we didn’t have that same standard of excellence in how we go about the game and the process.”
Utah and Colorado went 1-1 against each other this past weekend. Langley noted that Utah is another Pac-12 team that shoots well from the three-point line and is fifth in the Pac-12 standings in defensive rebounds per game.
Neither mountain school has a winning Pac-12 record, but both sit above Washington in the standings. With no Pac-12 wins, Washington remains last in the conference.
Shooting for its first conference win of the season, Langley stressed the importance of capitalizing on what her team can control.
“You don’t always get your goals, but you should always get your standards,” Langley said.
The Huskies return to action against Utah on Friday at 6 p.m. in Salt Lake City, then take on Colorado on Sunday at 11 a.m. in Boulder.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
