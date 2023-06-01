Women’s College World Series team preview

The NCAA Women’s College World Series (WCWS) is back in Oklahoma City for its 41st year. The No. 7 Washington softball team will look to outlast seven electrifying programs in front of a rambunctious crowd to win its second National Championship. No. 1 Oklahoma is the frontrunner to win a third consecutive title in front of its home fans, as it rides a 48-game winning streak. Washington, on the other hand, will try to maintain its momentum after shutting out Louisiana in super regionals.

No. 7 Washington Huskies (43-13)

The Huskies are coming off back-to-back shutout performances against Louisiana after their miraculous seventh inning comeback in regionals. With five fifth-years taking charge, led by Baylee Klingler (.388 BA, 12 HR, 47 RBIs), Sami Reynolds(.365 BA, 8 HR, 34 RBIs), and Madison Huskey (.320 BA, 11 HR, 43 RBIs), the Huskies have a unique attribute that can’t be overlooked during the WCWS: experience.

The fifth-years have helped grow the underclassmen into future stars, with freshman Ruby Meylan (18-5, 2.19 ERA) serving a crucial role as the ace of the lineup. The pitching staff includes senior Kelley Lynch (9-3, 2.43 ERA), junior Lindsay Lopez (13-3, 3.49 ERA), and senior Brooke Nelson (3-2, 2.46 ERA) all available for the Huskies in the circle.

As Washington approaches its 15th WCWS appearance, head coach Heather Tarr is ready to utilize her most experienced roster to date as she takes on the challenge of winning her second national championship, and first since 2009.

No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners (56-1)



Rolling into its seventh straight WCWS with perhaps its best season to date, the Sooners are in a position to win their third straight national title and cement themselves as one of the most unstoppable teams in history. The Sooners are loaded with talent offensively, with four different batters batting over .400 and nine batting over .300.

Led by junior Tiare Jennings (.436 BA, 16 HR, 60 RBIs), junior Jayda Coleman (.417 BA, 16 HRs, 46 RBIs), senior Kinzie Hansen (.415 BA, 12 HRs, 53 RBIs), and junior Alyssa Brito (.411 BA, 17 HRs, 59 RBIs), there is no deficit too large for this offense to overcome. With 112 home runs on the year and 450 total runs batted in, the Sooners have been unstoppable and have all the tools to blast their way to a national championship.

As dominant as the batting has been, the world-class pitching of the Sooners has put them in a league of their own. With sophomore Jordy Bahl (18-1, 1.08 ERA), junior Nicole May (18-0, 0.82 ERA), and fifth-year Alex Strorako (17-0, 1.13 ERA) all putting up historic seasons in the circle, head coach Patty Gasso has all the weapons to win Oklahoma’s seventh NCAA title.

No. 3 Florida State Seminoles (55-9)

The Seminoles have been unstoppable at home this season, going 35-3 in front of their fans and posting a 22-2 record in the ACC. With a 6-2 neutral site record, they face a difficult path ahead as they look to win their second national championship in Oklahoma.

Led by sophomore Jahni Kerr (.362 BA, 8 HR, 38 RBI) and senior Kaley Mudge (.348 BA, 4 HR, 39 RBI) offensively, the Seminoles make up for their lack of power with discipline at the plate, with nine batters posting over a .380 on-base percentage. They also possess a two-headed monster in the circle, with freshman Makenna Reid (12-0, 0.93 ERA) and senior Kathryn Sandercock (26-3, 1.10 ERA) leading the way.

With a national title win in 2018, the Seminoles are looking to scrap their way through for their second win in six years under head coach Lonni Alameda.

No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (49-8)

After sweeping their way through the Knoxville regional and Knoxville super regional, the Volunteers have returned to the WCWS for the first time since 2015. The Volunteers have been runner-ups twice in their eight appearances and will look to finally deliver a national championship.

Led by the nation’s home run champion, senior Kiki Milloy (.420 BA, 25 HR, 56 RBIs), junior Zaida Puni (.372 BA, 13 HR, 56 RBI), and sophomore McKenna Gibson (.369 BA, 15 HR, 59 RBI), the Volunteers are loaded with firepower and can put up big numbers on any team throughout this tournament. The pitching staff is led by fifth-year Ashley Rogers (18-1, 0.75 ERA) and senior Payton Gottshall (16-1, 1.42 ERA), who have delivered a combined 17 complete games and can take it the distance with anyone.

Head coach Karen Weekly has led the team to their second-winningest season since 2013, and is capable of matching up with any team as the Volunteers hunt for the title.

No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (45-20)

It certainly came as a surprise for many to see the Crimson Tide pick up the fifth seed in the NCAA tournament, but they delivered in the clutch throughout the Tuscaloosa regional and Tuscaloosa super regional to reach their 14th WCWS despite having more losses than any remaining team.

Led by fifth-year Ashley Prange (.324 BA, 16 HR, 46 RBIs), the Crimson Tide offense has let experience guide them when it matters most, showcasing the composure to keep it close with any team they face. Prange will look to provide that veteranship alongside fifth-year Ally Shipman (.314 BA, 6 HR, 34 RBIs) for the remainder of the tournament.

The Crimson Tide pitching staff has been spearheaded by fifth-year sensation Montana Fouts (25-10, 1.48 ERA) whose .78 WHIP in 223 innings pitched has allowed them to compete against the best teams in the nation. Head coach Patrick Murphy will rely heavily on Prange and Fouts as veteran leaders to take the Crimson Tide to win their second national championship in program history.

No. 6 Oklahoma State Cowgirls (46-14)

Despite finishing the regular season on a 2-11 slide, the Cowgirls swept their way through their regional and super regional matchups to advance to their fourth straight WCWS. The Cowgirls are filled with experience and have battled through plenty of adversity to give themselves an opportunity to win their first national championship in 11 WCWS appearances.

With fifth-year Rachel Becker (.449 BA, 3 HR, 28 RBIs), fifth-year Kiley Naomi (.372 BA, 13 HR, 64 RBIs) and fifth-year Chyenne Factor (.372 BA, 4 HR, 32 RBIs) leading the way offensively for the Cowgirls, their combined experience gives them a good matchup against any pitcher they face in the circle.

The Cowgirls have three great starting pitchers, led by fifth-year Kelley Maxwell (16-5, 1.77 ERA), senior Lexi Kilfoyl (15-5, 1.62 ERA) and freshman Kyra Aycock (9-2, 2.30 ERA). After winning the series against Florida State earlier in the season, head coach Kenny Gajewski has a roster capable of shocking a lot of people in the WCWS.

No. 9 Stanford Cardinal (45-13)

Despite getting run-ruled by the Sooners in their second game of the season, the Cardinal have a roster capable of making a deep run and can surprise a lot of people during their first round matchup against the Sooners. Despite facing Duke on the road in the super regional, Stanford delivered the sweep to reach its first WCWS appearance since 2004.

After arguably the most dominant first-year campaign in NCAA history, freshman pitcher Nijaree Canady (16-1, 0.48 ERA) has everything it takes to lead the Cardinal to a deep run in the WCWS. With freshman River Mahler (.367 BA, 0 HR, 21 RBIs) and fifth-year Taylor Gindlesperger (.340 BA, 0 HR, 19 RBIs) leading the offense, the Cardinal have made up for a lack of power with consistent hitting and dominant pitching.

The Cardinal have what it takes to pull away in a low scoring thriller, and head coach Jessica Allister will use Canady’s abilities in the circle as much as possible to try and guide them to a national title.

No. 15 Utah Utes (42-14)

Despite being the lowest ranked team in the tournament, the Utes are high on momentum as they reach the WCWS for the first time since 1994. With a regular season sweep over Stanford and winners of the inaugural Pac-12 tournament, beating Washington and UCLA along the way, Utah has proven it can make a run in the WCWS.

With a quick and consistent offense at the plate composed of junior Aliya Belarde (.400 BA, 3 HR, 31 RBIs), senior Haley Denning (.388 BA, 0 HR, 9 RBIs), and junior Sophie Jacquez (.385 BA, 4 HR, 32 RBIs), the Utes know how to get on base and they know how to score. Despite their top three batters only combining for seven home runs, the Utes have still delivered 47 home runs on the season.

Junior pitcher Mariah Lopez (23-6, 2.15 ERA) and fifth-year pitcher Sydney Sanchez (13-5, 3.04 ERA) have led the way for the Utes in the circle, with Lopez delivering 15 complete games and 201 strikeouts over 191.2 innings pitched. Head coach Amy Hogue will rely on her consistent batting from the offense and strong pitching in the circle as the Utes attempt to win their first national championship in four appearances.

