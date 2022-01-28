Apple Cup overtime thriller ends in fifth-straight Washington loss

Despite putting up a strong fight, the Washington women’s basketball team could not come out on top, losing to rivals Washington State 60-56 in overtime.
Similar to recent games, the Huskies (5-8, 0-5 Pac-12) started off strong in the first quarter. Shooting a 42% field goal percentage, UW held WSU to a 27% field goal percentage in the quarter and held the 13-8 lead heading into the second quarter.
However, the Huskies could not keep the strong start going in the second quarter. Shooting a meager 18% from the field, Washington lost the lead and headed to the second half down 24-19.
Coming out of halftime, Washington came into the game with a new energy. Scoring 23 points in the third quarter, the Huskies were led by senior guard Missy Peterson who scored seven points in the period alone. Behind Peterson’s efforts, the Huskies surged to a 42-37 lead heading into the fourth and final quarter.
In the fourth quarter, things were looking good for the Huskies. However, Washington State hit clutch buckets late in the game and kept the score close. With the Huskies’ leading 50-47, the Cougars’ Ula Motuga hit an open three-pointer to tie the game at 50 and force overtime.
In overtime, the two teams went back and forth and traded buckets. But with the score at 56-56 and a minute left to play, free throws proved to haunt the Huskies.
Senior center Darcy Rees went on to miss two free throws while Washington State hit four free throws in a row. Ending the game at 60-56, Washington faced its fifth Pac-12 loss in a row.
The Huskies dominated on the glass, out-rebounding the Cougars (12-6, 4-3 Pac-12) with 50 to 34. Washington’s defense was also strong, forcing 19 turnovers from Washington State and only allowing six assists.
However, poor offensive efficiency late in the game once again proved to be detrimental for the Huskies.
In the fourth quarter, Washington shot just 25% from the field, while Washington State held strong at 42%.
Despite scoring 11 points, junior forward Haley Van Dyke continued her run of poor shooting, scoring five baskets on 17 attempts. Meanwhile forward Lauren Schwartz also scored 11 points, shooting 42% from the field.
Returning with home-court advantage, UW will again face WSU on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 12 p.m.
Reach reporter Spencer Smith at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @spencerssmith24
