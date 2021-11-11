Langley welcomes new signees to Montlake

Tina Langley's first signing day as head coach of the Washington women's basketball team was an impressive one. Three Top 100 ranked guards from ESPN.com’s 10th-rated recruiting class for 2022 have signed to become a part of the UW family.
All three recruits are from California — Hannah Stines, Elle Ladine, and Teagan Brown — and will make the trip up the coast after securing their places as Huskies.
“It was important that we brought in a group of guards into this class that can shoot the ball very well and make the players around them better,” Langley said of the new recruits. “We feel like each young lady can do that.”
Hannah Stines (guard), 5-foot-10, La Mirada, Calif.
Stines is the highest-rated player of the Huskies’ signing class according to ESPNW, placed at 40th overall and at eighth at her position. From Troy High School in Fullerton, California, Stines was All-State First Team, All-Orange County, and All-CIF Southern Section in the 2020-21 season alone. Stines plays alongside fellow UW commit Elle Ladine for the Cal Storm Team Taurasi.
“Hannah is an elite point guard, takes great care of the basketball, and can obviously score at a high level,” Langley said. “But she also can really make great reads on the offensive end of the floor, and has a tremendous pace with the basketball.”
Elle Ladine (guard), 5-foot-11, San Francisco, Calif.
Ladine is placed 53rd overall in the ESPNW 100 rankings — 13th overall at her position — and comes from San Francisco after leading Pinewood High School to a perfect 17-0 record and the CCS Open Division Championship during the 2021 season.
“Obviously Elle is dynamic if you’ve seen her play. High energy, a very young player,” Langley said. “[Ladine] really can play all the perimeter positions, also scores at three levels, and [is] very athletic [and] can defend four positions.”
Teagan Brown (point guard), 5-foot-10, El Dorado Hills, Calif.
Brown currently occupies the 79th spot in the ESPNW 100 rankings. Hailing from Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills, California, she is a two-time MVP of the Sierra Foothills League and a two-time recipient of First Team All-Sacramento Metro honors.
“I think you’re finding a trend in what we were looking for,” Langley said. “[All three] are very similar in that they all can score the basketball… as well as being athletic, and being able to make the teammates around her better.”
Langley had plenty of compliments when it came to how current UW players handled seeing new faces on campus.
“The young people who came to this program, who’ve made the commitment and signed today with our program, were very open to hearing about Washington, and learning about Washington,” Langley said. “[We’re] just so grateful to their families for giving us that opportunity and really believing in what we can become.”
Washington opens its season at home on Friday versus San Diego at 7 p.m.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
