Langley welcomes new signees to Montlake

Seattle, WA (98195)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.