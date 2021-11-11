New women's basketball head coach Tina Langley looking to jump-start Huskies

Although the Washington women’s basketball team has yet to tip off against an opponent, new head coach Tina Langley is already getting to work, with the goal of fostering the program’s growth and bringing it to national prominence once more.
Langley previously spent six seasons as head coach at Rice, leading it to unparalleled success with an overall winning percentage of .674, the best under a coach in program history. She also steered the team to its best-ever five-year stretch, earning Conference USA Coach of the Year honors during the 2018-19 season.
Even after all that success at Rice, something made Langley fall in love with Washington.
“This is a really special place — it has history, and I think [that’s] an important thing that you want to look at when you look at programs,” Langley said. “Can a program be in the Final Four, can we compete for championships? This program has proven that in the past, they’ve had great players and great coaches before. It’s an amazing city, it has a tremendous fan base … it’s been so much fun getting to know them.”
Langley has also stressed her commitment to the cultivation of an elite education for the young women on her team. She is proud of how UW has shown itself to be an institution of academic fortification, and a place where a student-athlete can “pursue being a doctor and being in the WNBA.”
“I think this is a place where young women can have a lot of success, feel empowered, and [be] excited about what they can do as basketball players, and beyond the court,” Langley said.
Langley is not the only new face on Montlake this year. Senior center Nancy Mulkey has made the journey from Rice to Washington as well. At 6-foot-9, Mulkey is nonetheless very mobile. Langley wants to make it known that Mulkey is perfectly capable of contributing to the game in other ways, whether that be facing-up, shooting threes, or playing the perimeter.
“[Mulkey] can shoot the ball, and handle the ball on the perimeter, and she obviously can be very effective on the post,” Langley said. “[She’s] been a tremendous defender for us in the past. She has a great IQ, and makes her team better on both ends of the floor.”
Sophomore forward Lauren Schwartz, also a Rice transfer, is yet another player who has a high IQ, according to Langley. Schwartz has proven that she can shoot and handle the ball well, has played four positions, and is great on both ends of the floor.
Another impressive feat that Langley can now add to her list of preseason accomplishments is the recovery of junior forward Haley Van Dyke, who decommitted from UW after Jody Wynn was fired, but was ultimately persuaded to return to UW by Langley.
“We recruited Haley back, and we’re so grateful to her and her family for giving us that opportunity,” Langley said. “I thought that was just really kind of them, to give us an opportunity to get in front of her and to be able to talk with her parents, and just tell them a little bit about how we saw her as a player and what we thought we could do going forward. I think she’s a special young lady, high character, incredibly talented, and so we’re very grateful to her and her family that she returned, and we’re excited for her season.”
Langley and the UW women’s basketball team are very much looking forward to seeing fans at Hec Edmundson Pavilion on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m., as it takes on its first opponent of the year, San Diego.
