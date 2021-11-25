Washington falters in fourth quarter to VCU

Playing away from Alaska Airlines Arena for the first time this season, the Washington women’s basketball team was looking to build on its early success under first-year head coach Tina Langley.
However, UW found itself struggling to come out on top against a solid VCU squad in its first matchup at the Goombay Splash tournament in Bimini, Bahamas. The Huskies started off strong in the first quarter, leading 16-14, but began to let up once the second rolled around, and entered halftime trailing the Rams by five points, 31-26.
The Huskies made some progress in the third quarter, and closed the deficit to just three points. UW’s play became a bit shaky, however, in the fourth quarter, and VCU was able to pull away and defeat Washington by 13 points, 60-47.
Of Washington’s 47 points, 35 came from just three players: Nancy Mulkey, Missy Peterson, and Haley Van Dyke, all of whom score in double figures. No other UW player finished with more than four points.
This was the first time ever that UW and VCU have faced each other.
Despite this loss, the team once again showed, with various small comebacks throughout the game after VCU pulled ahead, that it is capable of competing on a higher level.
Most likely, as Langley has stated before, the Huskies will use this loss as an opportunity to further figure out how to patch up any holes that come with adjusting brand new players and a brand new coaching staff.
UW takes on North Carolina on Saturday in Bimini at 9 a.m. in its second game of the tournament.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.