Van Dyke’s double-double propels Washington over San Diego in tight season opener

After a coaching change this past spring, the Huskies almost lost junior forward Haley Van Dyke to the transfer portal.
However, after new head coach Tina Langley convinced Van Dyke to return to Montlake, Van Dyke proved key in the Washington women’s basketball team’s first game of the Langley era, opening the season with a 57-51 victory over San Diego.
Van Dyke led the Huskies on almost every front, capping off the night with a double-double, 12 points and 10 rebounds. She remained on top for a UW side that finished the night going 22-for-49 from the field, and with 44 rebounds overall.
“I’m pretty excited about that, [it’s] my first one,” Van Dyke said of her double-double. “Obviously, it’s the first game, so it’s pretty exciting.”
However, not everything went quite so smoothly for UW.
Washington struggled with turnovers throughout the game, amassing 36 by the end of the night. San Diego began to creep up particularly close in the fourth quarter, putting itself within three points of Washington with about a minute to play after trailing by 16 at the beginning of the quarter.
The Huskies were able to remain consistent enough to pull away at the very end of the fourth quarter and beat the Toreros by six points.
“I think their ball pressure picked up in the fourth quarter, and I think we just had a hard time adjusting,” Van Dyke said. “But we ended up adjusting pretty well, I would say, and after our failure, we had a good recovery back [from our turnovers]; so I think that’s what helped us get the [win].”
Senior guard Missy Peterson, who missed the previous campaign due to an ACL tear, also contributed massively to the Huskies’ win, capping off the night with 13 points, four rebounds, and three assists.
One positive aspect of the Huskies’ play that particularly stood out was their aggressive defense, which, according to Langley and her players, was one of the keys to their ultimate success.
“This team has been locked into defense the last couple of weeks, and really improved in so many areas,” Langley said. “I think that’s probably the thing we’re most excited about right now, as a team and staff.
Langley was also very complimentary of how her team played together, given that there were more than a few new faces out on the court tonight who had never played a game on Montlake.
“I think that just preparing for a game — it took every single person to prepare, and I love the mindset that we had coming into the game,” Langley said. “Again, we’ll continue to get better each game, that’s part of the process.”
Washington takes on Northern Arizona on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. and Alaska Airlines Arena.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
