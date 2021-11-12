New faces help open Langley era with win

There is a whole lot of new this season for the Washington women’s basketball team in both its coaches and players, but it was a new energy that helped UW come out with an opening night victory, 57-51 over San Diego.
Despite worries that a team with so many new faces might take time to gel and learn to play together, for long portions of the game the Huskies looked like a team that had been playing together for awhile, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
“I think it’s been really, really great, and I think we’ve gelled together really well.” junior forward Haley Van Dyke said. “From the first practice until now, we’ve just improved immensely on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.”
Washington’s new head coach Tina Langley came over Rice this offseason, replacing Jody Wynn. Langley was the winningest coach in Owls history when she left to join the Huskies, and earned two C-USA titles and last season’s WNIT title during her time with Owls.
Langley is the first Washington head coach to get a victory in their debut since Chris Gobrechet in 1985.
“I’m so proud of this team, and how we’ve come in and put in a new offense, different defensive scheme, every single thing that we’ve put in is brand new,” Langley said. “I think that as we continue to learn one another, and get our press breaks in, and have some time together, I expect that we’ll be very efficient.”
The Huskies’ roster looks a lot different from last season as well. Sophomore forward Lauren Schwartz and senior center Nancy Mulkey, both of whom followed Langley over from Rice, started the game for Washington. Senior guard Missy Peterson, who missed all of last season with an ACL injury, also returned to the Huskies’ starting lineup.
Mulkey and Schwartz combined for 15 points and eight rebounds in their Washington debuts.
The 6-foot-9 Mulkey had two very important baskets in the first half, a buzzer-beating layup at the end of the first quarter, and a tip-in near the end of the second quarter which helped give the Huskies momentum heading into the half. She also had the game-sealing block at the end of regulation.
“[Mulkey] brings a lot, first of all experience, leadership, and she really understands the game well,” Langley said. “She does a really good job on the defensive side of the floor, being the anchor of our defense and communicating with people through screens.”
The Huskies played aggressive and with energy on both sides of the ball, something that was seldom last season. Half-court passes that opened up transition opportunities on offense, and am energy on defense that helped force 25 Toreros turnovers.
“This team has been locked into defense the last couple of weeks, and has really improved in a couple of areas.” Langley said. “I think that’s probably the thing we are most excited about right now as a team and a staff and that really showed up today.”
It was far from a perfect opening night for Langley, turnovers especially plagued the Huskies as they had to deal with the Toreros' press all game. UW finished the first half with 19 total turnovers and the game with 36.
Washington also had a far from ideal fourth quarter, being outscored 21-11 by San Diego, which almost derailed Langley’s opening night. Ultimately, the Huskies were able to clamp down on defense in the final minutes and pull out the victory.
Despite the tight finish, the Huskies showed potential on both sides of the ball Friday night, something for UW fans to be optimistic about as the Langley era begins.
