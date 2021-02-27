Huskies hoping to use newfound momentum to take down Cougars

The Washington women’s basketball team has reached the final weekend of the season as it takes on Washington State in the second meeting of the women’s basketball Apple Cup. The Huskies (6-12, 3-12 Pac-12) travel to Pullman in hopes to avenge their early season loss to the Cougars (10-10, 8-10 Pac-12).
Winning two of their last four games, the Huskies have finally found some sort of rhythm in a season that has featured long breaks due to COVID-19. Injuries have also hampered any regular practice and game rhythm to build throughout the season.
“We’ve got a full roster right now going into this week,” head coach Jody Wynn said. “We’re trying to preserve as best we can leading into the game on Sunday.”
Freshman guard Tameiya Sadler and senior forward Khayla Rooks are finally healthy after being in and out of the lineups due to injuries. Sadler made her impact felt last weekend averaging 12 points per contest against Colorado and Utah.
Last Friday’s 78-61 win against Utah was one of the highest scoring games that Washington played in all season. Although the offense has remained inconsistent from game to game, there is no doubt that the Huskies are improving on both sides as the Pac-12 Tournament nears.
“Our team is highly motivated,” Wynn said. “They are not ready for the season to end and actually have hopes of playing in the postseason.”
If Washington does hope to make a run in Las Vegas, it will first need to end the regular season strong against a talented WSU team. Although their record may not show it, the Cougars have played really good basketball this season with three top-25 wins, including victories against Arizona and UCLA when they were both ranked inside the top-10.
The key to the Cougars has been the play of guard Charlise Leger-Walker, one of the best freshmen in the country. She has been named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week seven times this season and is averaging a team high 19.7 points per game this season.
“We have a tall task this weekend against an outstanding WSU team,” Wynn said. “They have some of the best guards and one of the best freshmen in the country.”
The UW’s last meeting against WSU was a 60-52 loss. Led by 20 points from Leger-Walker the Cougars held off a late Husky charge to take the win. It was also Washington State’s first game of the season. The Huskies will be looking to avenge the early season loss this Sunday.
“It's the Apple Cup of women’s basketball,” Wynn said. “It's been a long time since we played the Cougs but we remember what happened last time, we understand the importance of this rivalry.”
Sunday’s game will tip-off at 1 p.m. in Pullman and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.