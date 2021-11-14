Washington lets loose during second half in victory over Northern Arizona

Things were looking a bit bleak for the Washington women’s basketball team after the first 20 minutes of play against Northern Arizona, heading into halftime with just a two-point lead.
But the Huskies elevated their play coming out of the locker room, leaving the Lumberjacks in the dust by 20 points at one point in the third quarter. Their opponents made a small comeback in the fourth quarter, but were not ultimately able to overcome the Huskies, who captured the win, 72-65.
“I thought we really moved the ball well to get that lead,” head coach Tina Langley said. “I thought we played as a unit well and ran stuff well, and took our shots when we should. I think that that obviously was something that got a little out of sync in that time that we lost our lead. We didn't stay true to our defensive principles in that moment, but that’s just learning, and we’ve got to keep getting people opportunities so they can get comfortable.”
Langley believes that it was the way that the Huskies maintained their self-control coming out of their victory this past Friday that kept them in the game.
“I’m really proud of the way we came out after the San Diego game,” Langley said. “We watched film, and really learned a lot from that game and came in more composed and confident, and played well together [in] this game.”
Junior forward Haley Van Dyke shined once more, picking up her second double-double of the season by halftime with an impressive 19 points and 13 rebounds.
Senior center Nancy Mulkey also had a stellar game, finishing out the day with 13 points and 9 rebounds. Junior guard T.T. Watkins racked up 12 points, further contributing to the Huskies’ win.
Only player on NAU to match them was forward Khiarica Rasheed, who finished with 15 points and six rebounds.
“I think what we did really well was fighting, that was kind of our emphasis from the last game,” Van Dyke said. “Cleaning up our turnovers, and cleaning up on our press break, I think we did a good job keeping our composure in the game.”
According to Langley, another aspect of Washington’s game that is keeping it on top is its strong defensive play, and has contributed to the team’s depth and strong character.
“I like how our defense is coming along,” Langley said. “I think we’re becoming a very solid defensive team. The ability to just listen and focus, and be in the moment and not dwell on what’s happened, I thought there were a lot of really good moments from that.”
Washington will face No. 6 Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Alaska Airlines Arena at 2 p.m.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
