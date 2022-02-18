Fourth quarter comeback not enough for UW against No. 8 Arizona

In what seemed like it would end in a blowout loss, the Washington women’s basketball team mounted a late comeback to stay in the game.
However, it was too little too late, as UW’s winless record in Pac-12 play continued with a 52-41 loss to No. 8 Arizona.
Shooting 20% from the field, the Huskies only managed five points in the first quarter. However, their defense made up for the poor shooting, allowing only eight points from the Wildcats in the quarter.
In the second quarter, the offensive struggles for Washington only worsened. Early on in the quarter, a layup by freshman forward Alexis Whitfield proved to be the only two points that the Huskies (5-14, 0-11 Pac-12) would score in the period. After Whitfield’s layup, Washington went on to miss the next nine field goals.
While the Wildcats (19-4, 9-4 Pac-12) weren’t performing exceptionally, they were starting to run away with the game. Scoring eight more points in the quarter, Arizona led 16-7 at halftime.
Washington’s seven points mark a season-low for first-half points. In fact, the Huskies have never even gone into the second quarter with only seven points. Going into the locker room at halftime, the Huskies realized that a change was necessary.
“[The team] was amazing because we were able to come right in [at halftime] and [talk about] what is frustrating us offensively,” head coach Tina Langley said. “We talked through how things could run a little bit more smoothly and I thought they did a brilliant job of going out and executing.”
The Huskies then came out in the third quarter looking like a whole new team. Scoring 12 points in the quarter with a 50% field goal percentage, Washington’s offense started coming together. However, Arizona didn’t back down and maintained a 31-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Throughout the season, Washington has started off well and struggled to perform in late-game situations. But Friday’s game seemed like the complete opposite.
“We actually had a great talk as a team this week about what’s happening [in those late-game situations],” Langley said. “We were in that situation today where we had to be better and I thought they did a great job.”
Down 41-29 in the fourth quarter, sophomore forward Lauren Schwartz drained a 3-pointer, which was immediately followed by another 3-pointer by senior center Nancy Mulkey. With the crowd on its feet, the Huskies then went on to force a shot-clock violation and Mulkey scored another layup to cut the UA lead to 41-37.
But Arizona’s Sam Thomas went on to hit a heart-wrenching dagger, draining a deep 3-pointer that left the UW crowd in silence. The Huskies continued to battle, hitting another 3-pointer, but ended with a 52-41 loss.
Mulkey led the team in scoring, finishing with 13 points on 62% field goal shooting and hitting two 3-pointers. Meanwhile, junior guard Trinity Oliver struggled on the offensive end but made up for it in rebounds, leading the team with eight boards.
Washington clearly brought the defensive intensity, as Arizona’s 52 points was its second-lowest in a game this season. Being able to hold their own against one of the top teams in the nation can provide a much-needed boost in confidence for the Huskies.
“I hope this team sees that we really can battle with anyone,” Langley said. “What a lot of people have that we don’t have right now is more experience together… I think if we continue to keep learning… there’s not a limit to what we can do.”
Washington faces Arizona State on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 12 p.m. as the search for a conference win continues.
Reach reporter Spencer Smith at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @spencerssmith24
