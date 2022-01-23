Fourth quarter woes continue against OSU as UW drops fourth consecutive conference game

The Washington women’s basketball team is still coping with the reality that Pac-12 competition is and will continue to be brutal.
First-year head coach Tina Langley’s Huskies are stuck in a sort of purgatory that won’t allow them to overpower their Pac-12 opponents, despite visibly solid performances in each game they’ve played.
Just like Friday’s late-game struggles against Oregon, Washington’s problem Sunday was again its inability to finish games, evident in its close 41-47 loss to Oregon State (9-4, 2-1 Pac-12).
After trailing early on, the Huskies (5-7, 0-4 Pac-12) propelled their way back to take the lead. Freshman guard Jayda Noble also clocked in a few crucial shots that added to her team’s acceleration.
“Jayda Noble has had tremendous growth, and she just did a great job today [with] a couple [of] charges, and really [ran] our offense well,” Langley said.
Once the fourth quarter rolled around, Washington was still keeping up with its opponent’s pace, and the score stagnated for almost eight minutes. However, once the clock hit two minutes, the Huskies were hit with a traveling call, and subsequently began to show signs of repeating the same pattern of losing traction at vital moments, while the Beavers continued to execute, which set them up to nab the victory.
What particularly sank the Huskies was their inefficiency on the offensive front, which was particularly shoddy late in the fourth quarter. Though it had some very creative looks and reads, UW did not capitalize on its shot effectiveness. Despite trailing just slightly behind the Beavers’ shooting percentage of 33%, UW proceeded to go just 2-for-11 from the field in the final two minutes of the game.
“I think that as we get more and more confident, those things are going to go down for us,” Langley said. “We’re such an unselfish group, so at times you have to just [take] your shot and your moment.”
Langley stated that Sunday’s result is yet another source of motivation for Washington as it continues to kindle individual growth and overall team depth, which Langley and her players hope will lead the team into stronger finishes for the remainder of the season.
“Our team [has] so much fight,” senior center Nancy Mulkey added. “We play together, we fight for each other, we’re competing for and with each other, so it’s going to come. We’re going to get there. I think just staying together, and doing what we have been doing, [is going to make] it click. We’ll get there.”
As she’s indicated previously, Langley is holding strong in her optimism for this team’s future and has even commented that she believes the Huskies’ time to shine will emerge once February comes around.
“You can look back at all the programs in the whole conference,” Langley said. “When they’ve been taken over, [and] when they’ve been toward the bottom, it takes time to learn one another. I think that we have a great group that can actually push pretty fast, and so we will continue to work and learn one another.”
Washington will be back in action this Friday at 7 p.m. looking for its first conference win on the road in Pullman versus Washington State.
