Full roster shines as Washington takes down UC Davis

With about seven minutes left in Friday night’s game, head coach Tina Langley started to pull her starters out of the game for good.

Sitting a comfortable bit ahead, as it had been for much of the fourth quarter, the Washington women’s basketball team had the flexibility to spare. The group scored ten more points to maintain an untouchable lead, and UW cruised to a 82-60 win over UC Davis.

“I was so proud of everyone who came into the game tonight,” Langley said. “I mean, we had a ton of bench points. I think 29 points off the bench. And I thought everyone who came in was ready and understood the growth that we needed to have as a team.”

With two games — three if including UW’s 115-24 exhibition win — under their belt, the Huskies looked poised against the Aggies, who didn’t cause much trouble throughout the evening. The Aggies only held a lead once early in the first half, and as defense clicked for the Huskies, their lead continued to stack up.

With UC Davis relatively slow moving on offense, sophomore forward Dalayah Daniels and senior forward Haley Van Dyke lead scoring with 16 and 14 points respectively. By the end of the night, 10 Washington players had contributed to a 51.7% overall shooting average.

“I just love the way we share the ball,” Langley said. “I think we've got a lot of players who can score the ball. I think this is a really unselfish team, which is really fun to watch.”

Daniels, who returns home to Seattle this season after two years at Cal, shot 7-for-9 and tallied three steals Friday. Two games in, she says there isn’t too much external pressure upon her return home.

“It's different, like I'm home,” Daniels said. “And, obviously, I have a lot more support. I think I just take a lot more pride in the way that I play the game now.”

As part of its two more weeks at home, Washington is next set to play UC Irvine on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. Like Friday night, the men’s basketball team will follow for a double-header in Alaska Airlines Arena.

